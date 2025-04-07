Heading into this week’s WWE Raw, we could have been introduced to a brand new tag team in the women’s division, but in changed circumstances, it might come to a halt. Veteran Natalya Neidhart has been attached to the latest tag partner of her illustrious in-ring career, but she’s not admittedly interested in this team.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown in Chicago, Illinois, the general manager, Nick Aldis announced that there will be a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match, this week with the winners proceeding to face Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. Natalya & Maxxine Dupri from WWE Raw were among the challengers who were noted.

Posting the match graphic on her Instagram story, Maxxine Dupri sounded excited about finally getting to return to in-ring action with someone veteran like Nattie. “THANK YOU, @ScrapDaddyAP; on cloud 9. @NatbyNature, I told you my meeting with King P would be successful!!!! AHHHHH!” Dupri wrote ahead of WWE Raw.

However, Natalya has been skeptical about this team from the very beginning as she previously doubted about it on camera and she’s not hiding her doubts on social media, as well. Commenting on the post made by Dupri, she didn’t want to call themselves a team and rather wanted to have a conversation on WWE Raw,

“Adam Pearce might have us teaming, but we’re not a team just yet, @maxxinedupri. We need to talk. See you Monday.”

With Nattie being the possible best guide for her in-ring career, Dupri is ready to roll but the Hart Dungeon member isn’t on the same page with her. Time will tell if they can connect or gain some momentum ahead of an opportunity that could take them to Wrestlemania 41 match card, eventually.

Meanwhile, the full list of participants for this Gauntlet on Smackdown was also announced through a match graphic and these six teams are: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Michin & B-Fab, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, and Natalya & Maxxine Dupri.

WWE Raw March 7 episode match card

After three weeks of consecutive TV tapings from cities in the United Kingdom, WWE Raw finally emanates from its home in the United States at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The currently confirmed match card for the second-last episode on Netflix before Wrestlemania 41 is given below,

– Women’s Intercontinental title: Lyra Valkyria defends against Bayley

– Seth Rollins appears

– El Grande Americano returns to action