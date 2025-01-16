Since the premier Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah was absent from bowling in the second innings of the fifth New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 after leaving the field in the middle of the first innings. The veteran didn’t look in good health in that contest.

Jasprit Bumrah finished the five-match Test series in Australia as the leading wicket-taker of the longest format with the help of 32 scalps in nine innings at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, shouldering on three five-wicket hauls and a couple of four-wicket hauls with the best bowling figure of 6/76 in an inning.

The Ahmedabad-born had so much responsibility on his shoulder as they looked to defend the score in the fourth innings of SCG to draw the series, but the experienced campaigner’s absence made it tough for the Indian side to defend such a low score as none of Mohammad Siraj or Prasidh Krishna were able to copy their first innings heroics.

Also Read: Virat Kohli To Play Ranji Trophy After 13 Years? DDCA Reacts To Veteran’s Availability

The BCCI denied a place for Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming five-match T20I series at home against England, which was expected from the management to give a break to the fast bowler. But the speculation has been whether he would be able to get ready for the upcoming three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah laughs at ‘fake bed rest’ report before Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC event will begin on February 19 in Pakistan, while India will play all of their games at the Dubai International Stadium from February 20. The reports expressed that the 31-year-old was advised full bed rest at home and was urged not to push for a quick return to the game.

But the pacer has reacted to the post and made a cracking reply on his social media handle.

“I know fake news is easy to spread, but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable.” Jasprit Bumrah addressed various socials.

The Indian Express narrated that Bumrah had some swelling on his back and has been asked to report at the Centre of Excellence (formerly known as the National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru, where his recovery will be monitored by the experts. The injury has led the Ajit Agar-led selection committee to push their squad selection for the ICC event by a week.

The national selectors decided to go with a young bowling line-up against England, as they requested an extension of the squad announcement of the Champions Trophy 2025, whose deadline was on Sunday.

“He (Jasprit Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn’t have a fracture but has swelling on his back. So, the NCA will monitor his recovery, and he will be there for three weeks. But even after that, he will have to play a match or two, even if they are practice games organized to check his match fitness.” The source of BCCI has claimed as quoted by the Indian Express.

Also Read: “Yograj Singh Crack Hai”- Ex-India Batter Responds On Teammate’s ‘Bullet’ Controversial Statement

The Gujarat bowler went through 151.2 overs in five matches, which put much pressure on his back. Because of the struggling batting department of India, they didn’t get enough time to recover, which also resulted in injury.

Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed the conditions of UAE in the 50-over format with the help of eight wickets in four games at an average of 16 and a strike rate of nearly 26 with the best figure of 3/37.