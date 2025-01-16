The former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Surinder Khanna, has made a humorous twist to the ongoing controversy between the former pacer of the national side, Yograj Singh, and the former World Cup-winning captain, premier pace bowling all-rounder of the country, Kapil Dev, where the former made a devastating remark.

Yograj Singh, the father of the country’s World Cup-winning spin all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, again came into the news with a remark that he wanted to make his son an Indian player after his heated argument with his former captain Kapil Dev.

The Chandigarh-born was part of the Blue Brigade for one Test match, where he collected a solitary wicket at an economy rate of 4.20 and a strike rate of 90 against New Zealand in Wellington. He also was part of six ODIs for the national side to celebrate four scalps at an average of nearly 50 and an economy rate of 4.57.

“When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason. My wife (Yuvraj’s mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson.: Yograj Singh expressed during the video on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish.’

Surinder Khanna laughs at Yograj Singh’s bullet statement on Kapil Dev

The former wicket-keeper batter of the side, Surinder Khanna, reckoned that Kapil Dev wouldn’t react to the entire development because he knows that Yograj speaks without thinking anything, as Khanna advised Singh not to do this in the future.

“He says anything, he is our friend. Even Kapil Dev knows he is a bit of a crack and speaks without thinking. That was 1983, and now (it) is 2025, my friend. Hi Yog, don’t do this stuff (laughs).” Khanna highlighted.

Yograj Singh looked back at the incident when he brought out his gun and reached the house of Kapil Dev. That was the exact moment when he decided to end ties with the game and make his son a future cricketer for the country.

“I took my pistol out; I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you, I have lost a friend, and what you have done, you will pay for it.” The 66-year-old addressed.

“I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go.’ That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket; Yuvi will play.” Yograj Singh recalled during the same discussion.

The former national pacer also felt that because he had a good relationship with the former opening batter of the side, Sunil Gavaskar, he was plotted against by Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, who was the chief selector back then. One of the selectors, Ravindra Chadha, cracked that Yograj wasn’t interested as he was playing consistently in Mumbai.

“These guys, including Bishan Singh Bedi, they plotted against me. I never forgave Bishan Singh Bedi. The man died on his bed. When I was dropped, I spoke to Ravindra Chadha, one of the selectors.” Yograj Singh elaborated.

Kapil Dev, however, brushed off the controversy with a composed response as he made the claims on the sidelines of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) press conference at the Delhi Golf Club.

“Who is he? Whom are you talking about?” Dev reflected.