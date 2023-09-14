SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Smashes 182 Runs To Register Highest Individual Score By An English Batter In ODIs

SW Desk

Sep 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Smashes 182 Runs To Register Highest Individual Score By An English Batter In ODIs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ incredible performance against New Zealand propelled him to become the highest individual scorer ever for England in the ODI format of the game. The southpaw was at his absolute best against the Blackcaps to score 182 runs which included nine sixes and fifteen fours surpassing Jason Roy’s previous record of 180 runs against Australia in Melbourne.

Coming into bat at 13-2, Stokes and Dawid Malan added 199 runs for the third wicket, a record stand for England in an ODI. It becomes pertinent to mention that Eoin Morgan and Joe Root registered a 198-run partnership against New Zealand in Nottingham in 2015. Stokes completed his century for England in just 76 balls, to announce his remarkable comeback in ODIs.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes Credits: Twitter

He joined the 3000-run club for the first time in ODIs, demonstrating his all-round prowess in the limited-overs game. New Zealand had a daunting job of chasing down 369 runs to win the game after England posted a challenging total of 368, the Kiwis were bundled out for 181. The current series score is 2-1, with England winning at the Rose Bowl on Sunday and at the Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday. New Zealand won the first game of the series in Cardiff by beating England in the ODI series opener.

Ben Stokes cited a tight schedule and a tiring body for retiring from 50-over international cricket in July 2022. He came out of retirement for the 2023 World Cup in India. He has established himself as one of the modern-day greats of the game and has been a revelation for the Three Lions in the ICC events.

Ben Stokes And Jos Buttler
Ben Stokes And Jos Buttler Credits: Twitter

The all-rounder played an integral role in England’s 2019 World Cup campaign on home soil, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s to script a thrilling win for his side. Ben Stokes was man of the match in the 2019 World Cup final when England beat New Zealand in the final and can be crucial for the defending champions’ chances in the marquee event.

The 32-year-old also played a pivotal role in England’s victory against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final. He struck an unbeaten 52 to rescue their side to win the championship in Australia. Given his extensive international cricket experience, he would also assist the English captain Jos Buttler in making decisions and may be a key member of the team heading into the huge event in India.

Tagged:

Ben Stokes

ENG vs NZ 2023

England National Cricket Team

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
BAN vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Lead New Zealand In ODI Series Against Bangladesh In The Absence Of Senior Players
BAN vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Lead New Zealand In ODI Series Against Bangladesh In The Absence Of Senior Players

Sep 17, 2023, 12:07 PM

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Suffers Major Injury Scare Ahead Of ODI World Cup In India
New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Suffers Major Injury Scare Ahead Of ODI World Cup In India

Sep 16, 2023, 1:36 PM

ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us &#8211; Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner&#8217;s Injury
ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us – Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner’s Injury

Sep 14, 2023, 3:08 PM

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Smashes 182 Runs To Register Highest Individual Score By An English Batter In ODIs
ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Smashes 182 Runs To Register Highest Individual Score By An English Batter In ODIs

Sep 14, 2023, 1:15 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Names 15-Men Squad For The Marquee Event In India, Kane Williamson Returns To Lead The Side
ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Names 15-Men Squad For The Marquee Event In India, Kane Williamson Returns To Lead The Side

Sep 11, 2023, 11:22 AM

ENG vs NZ: MS Dhoni Is Clutch, And He Turns Up During The Big Moments &#8211; Lockie Ferguson Recalls The Wicket Of India Legend In 2019 WC Semi-Final
ENG vs NZ: MS Dhoni Is Clutch, And He Turns Up During The Big Moments – Lockie Ferguson Recalls The Wicket Of India Legend In 2019 WC Semi-Final

Sep 9, 2023, 11:48 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links