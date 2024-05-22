In the first T20I game of the four-match series in 2024, England will lock horns with the Pakistan team at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. The Eng vs Pak could offer a high-scoring affair between these two sides, as the surface of the ground has been quite hard and favorable for the batters.

Along with the batting in the powerplay, the job with the ball too becomes quite critical in that period. The team with fewer mistakes in that time will always go on to make a difference in the game. Since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, with the new ball in hand, England have given away 618 runs in 12 innings of the first six overs.

These runs have been given at an economy of 8.58, which is quite decent, compared to how the modern T20Is are being played. England’s bowling average before the Eng vs Pak was 29.43 while their strike rate is around 20.57. The England bowlers have picked up 21 wickets in this duration, to make life tough for the opposite teams.

In the bowling department of the Pakistan team, they have been quite brilliant at the start of the innings. The way Shaheen Shah Afridi and the other pacers bowl in the right line and length has been quite magical. During the period, when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yeard circle. The 2009 champions have picked up 46 wickets in 24 games.

They have given away 1061 T20I runs in 24 innings at an economy of 7.73, going into the Eng vs Pak affair, which has come at a bowling average of 23.07. His bowling strike rate of 23.07 too has been quite sensational, besides conceding 124 boundaries and 30 sixes. He always allows the spinners to come into the game in such a comfortable nature.

Both teams will take this series as the best platform for their preparation towards the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, stated to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

ENG vs PAK: Live Streaming, Where to Watch The 1st T20I in India? Pakistan tour of England 2024

When will the ENG vs PAK 1st T20I match begin?

The first T20I game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on May 22, 2024, at 11:00 pm IST at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

Where to watch the ENG vs PAK 1st T20I match live on TV?

According to various sources, Sony paid almost INR 749 crore to 833 crore to grab the media rights of England’s home cricket matches. So, the Eng vs Pak 1st T20I will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the ENG vs PAK 1st T20I online in India?

The digital partners for England’s home cricket matches will display the first T20I game of the Eng vs Pak encounter on the Sony Liv, Fan code application.

