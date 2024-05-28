In the third T20I game of the four-match series in 2024, England will take on Pakistan at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The Eng vs Pak 20-over clash could end up being a high-scoring affair as the ground in Cardiff is quite small in the square region and favours the batters quite a lot.

Along with batting in the powerplay, the vital job is also to keep the good job going with the ball in hand. The new ball always helps the team in taking early wickets, which allows the bowling side to slow down the opposition after the first six overs.

England have an economy of 8.63 in this period, going into the Eng vs Pak third T20I game in Cardiff, which is quite decent considering how brutal batting has become of late at the beginning of the innings. They have also managed to pick up 23 wickets in 13 games at this duration, which is quite good and helpful for their spinners to control the game.

Their bowlers have been smashed for 69 boundaries and 28 sixes in this duration, which shows the tight line and length they bowl in this time.

When it comes to the powerplay bowling of Pakistan, one expects them to be right up in the table, as they have been fantastic in drying up the runs in this period, besides taking wickets with the new ball. The main weapon for them is the left-arm pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose in-swinging delivery has become a nightmare to face for the opponent openers.

Pakistan have given away 1114 runs in 25 innings during the first six overs, at a bowling average of 23.70, and an economy of only 7.77, which is just superb even in this modern generation, going into the Eng vs Pak contest.

They have picked up as many as 47 wickets in this period, at an strike rate of around 18.30, which means they hardly takes three overs on average in drawing the first blood for them. In 25 innings, the 2009-champions have been nailed for 131 boundaries and 31 sixes, which shows the control of their bowlers.

Coming into the third T20I of the Eng vs Pak series, both teams will look to continue the good job with the new ball, as the hosts will put more attention in picking up wickets at the top.

ENG vs PAK: Live Streaming, Where to Watch The 3rd T20I in India? Pakistan tour of England 2024

When will the ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I match begin?

The third T20I game of the four-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will take place on May 28, 2024, at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

Where to watch ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I match live on TV?

Various sources confirm, that Sony has paid around INR 749 crore to 833 crore to get the media rights for England’s home summer, and that’s why they are telecasting the Eng vs Pak 3rd T20I game on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I online in India?

The digital media rights of the England home games have been grabbed by Sony LIV and Fan Code application, who will show the Eng vs Pak third T20I game of the series.

