England hasn’t taken part in a T20I series for the last five months, while Pakistan is going into the Eng vs Pak encounter on the back of their 2-1 series victory over Ireland. These four T20I games will be so vital for both sides as a preparation for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

While being in the batting department in the middle overs (7-15), the England side have done a decent job, as their power-hitters have come into the equation. Going into the Eng vs Pak, in 12 innings of this nine-overs in the middle, the defending champions have nailed 842 T20I runs at an average of 23.39, and a strike rate of 131.15, shouldering on 49 boundaries and 46 sixes.

In the case of Pakistan, they have managed 1379 T20I runs in 21 innings at an average of 22.61, ahead of the Eng vs Pak encounter, with a low strike rate of 123.46, with the help of 91 boundaries and 54 over-boundaries. They have lost 61 wickets in 21 innings in this period, while England have seen the back of 36 wickets in this duration.

ENG vs PAK: Playing 11- 1st T20I, Pakistan tour of England 2024

The England team has got all of their T20 superstars back in the series, as nine of the players have returned from India, cutting short their IPL 2024 stint.

England’s Playing 11:

The defending champions England have been boosted with the comeback of their captain Jos Buttler, ahead of the Eng vs Pak clash, as the England opener comes into the series after a decent showdown with the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to his 359 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of 140.78, with the help of couple of fifties and one century.

Phil Salt, another wicket-keeper batter came into the series with a great time in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders, managing 435 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 182, with four half-centuries.

Before this coming Eng vs Pak face-off, Will Jacks has been a vital member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru he managed 230 runs in just eight games, at an average of 32,85 and a strike rate of 175.57. Jonny Bairstow, after a tough start in the tournament, got his mojo back, while Sam Curran too showed his all-round performances.

All eyes will be on how Jofra Archer makes his return from the series, after his long injury lay-off, that kept him out from International cricket for such an extended period.

England’s line-up vs Pak: Jos Buttler (c & wk.), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan’s Playing 11:

Pakistan has been in decent touch with both bat and ball in hand. Mohammad Rizwan is currently the joint-highest run-getter of the series, with 132 runs in three innings at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 150, with a couple of half-centuries.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, ahead of the Eng vs Pak fixture, has also smashed the same runs (132) against Ireland at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 148.31. His 89-run knock displayed how good his current form has been.

In the bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps in three innings at an economy of 7.41, while the other bowlers went at an economy rate of over eight.

Pakistan’s line-up vs Eng: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk.), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.

The first of the four-match Eng vs Pak T20I series will take place on May 22, 2024, at the Headingley ground in Leeds.