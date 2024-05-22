In the last Eng vs Pak T20I, England’s Liam Livingstone crunched Harris Rauf for a straight 110 meter six straight down the ground. It shows how beautiful and comfortable the ground has been in scoring runs. Will it continue to offer more comfort to the batters?

When it comes to the death overs (16-20), England have been quite decent with the bat in hand. Given they have a huge batting line-up, they could keep on going with more fire from the start to the backend of the innings. Before the Eng vs Pak first T20I in 2024, the hosts have nailed 452 runs in 11 innings at an average of 12.91.

The strike rate of the England batters has been quite phenomenal with a strike rate of 143.95, as they have seen the back of 35 players in this period. The team have notched up 23 boundaries in this period, while 31 sixes have come off their willow at this duration.

Pakistan have managed 1379 T20I runs in 21 innings at an average of 22.61, and a very struggling strike rate of 123.46, as they have lost 61 wickets in this time. Ahead of the Eng vs Pak T20I game, the 2009 champions have smashed 91 boundaries and 54 sixes in the last five overs.

When it comes to the bowling department of both these two sides, Pakistan has given away 834 runs in 22 innings of the death overs, with a bowling average of 17.74 and an economy of 9.46, which could be called expensive. They have picked up 47 wickets, going into the Eng vs Pak battle, conceding 71 fours and 35 sixes in this duration.

England have looked like such a weak team since the T20 World Cup final 2022 when it comes to their bowling in the last five overs. They have given away 469 runs in 11 innings at an economy of 11.12, which is quite a concern for them before the first Eng vs Pak T20I game, at an average of 26.06. They have smashed 37 boundaries, and 29 sixes in this duration.

ENG vs PAK: Weather Report And Pitch Report- 1st T20I, Pakistan tour of England 2024

The BBC weather report doesn’t offer bright news for the Eng vs Pak first T20I game. According to them, there is a chance of 80% rain during the evening, which is the period when the game will start. This could lead the game to be a wash-out, and if it becomes a short affair, then captains should look to chase in those conditions.

Eng vs Pak Weather Forecast Temperature 12°c Weather Forecast Cloudy with little rain Dew Point 09°c Humidity Level 92% Cloud cover 97%

ENG vs PAK Pitch Report

The average first innings score in 2023 at the Headingley, Leeds has been around 193, which is six more than what it was in 2022, in all the T20s played. In 64 games, 41 times, with a winning rate of 64.1%, teams have won by chasing the total at this ground. 22 times at a winning percent of 34.4, teams have gone over the line with ‘batting first’.

The off-spinners have an economy of eight at this ground before the Eng vs Pak first T20I, while the leg spinners have an economy of just over eight at this stadium. The fast bowlers have done a decent job with an economy of close to 8.5, but the Chainaman bowlers have traveled around the ground for an economy of nearly 10.

Harry Brook has enjoyed the conditions in Headingley, with 1036 T20 runs at a strike rate of 166.56 in 31 innings, with the help of 53 boundaries and five sixes. While in the bowling department, Adil Rashid has used the conditions pretty well, ahead of the Eng vs Pak battle, with 46 scalps in 40 innings at an economy of 7.91, which has been outstanding even as a wrist spinner.