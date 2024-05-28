ENG vs PAK: Weather Report And Pitch Report – 3rd T20I, Pakistan tour of England 2024

In the last T20I game in this Eng vs Pak series, England bowled beautifully to hold the batters of Pakistan during the last five overs. What was satisfying for the home side was to see the return of their main pacer, Jofra Archer, who was making a comeback in the series after an injury that ruled him out of action for around three to years.

The question will be whether the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff provides the same slow surface for the Eng vs Pak third T20I of the game, or will the batters love the surface and use the small square dimensions of the ground.

When it comes to the death overs (16-20) in the batting department, it’s a job of how the batters will renovate themselves for aggressive finish with the bat. England have been blessed with their long batting line-up, as they can go for the big shots with freedom.

The defending champions of the T20 World Cup 2022, have a strike rate of 142.15 in 12 innings, as they have nailed 489 runs at an average of 12.54, besides nailing 26 boundaries and 32 sixes. The number of sixes could have been bettered with the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, or Chris Jordan, Sam Curran coming lower down the order.

England have lost 39 wickets in this period, before the Eng vs Pak third T20I game, in 12 innings, as they have smashed 66 runs in one of these games during the last five-order period.

For the Pakistan side, this has been quite refreshing to see how they have used the last five overs, in gaining the right momentum. In 21 innings, the 2009-champions have scored 929 runs at an average of 12.11, hitting 64 boundaries, and 44 sixes.

They have been little expensive in the death overs with the ball in hand, going for an economy of 9.37, as being smashed for 873 runs in 23 innings, and picking up 51 wickets in this period. They have been nailed for 74 fours and 36 sixes in this period, as the bowlers have done a great job with their slower balls with variation.

England have flown around the globe in the death overs, with an economy of 10.86, getting drilled for 505 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 22.95, and a strike rate of 12.68. They also have leaked 40 boundaries, and 30 sixes in this period.

ENG vs PAK: Weather Report And Pitch Report – 3rd T20I, Pakistan tour of England 2024

The evening weather for the Eng vs Pak third T20I game doesn’t seem to be going as scheduled. There is rain forecast of around 60-80% for the whole evening, with around 0.8mm rain expected. 58% precipitation is expected during the course of the game, as around 72% cloud cover is predicted.

Eng vs Pak Weather Forecast Temperature 13-degree Celsius Weather Forecast Partly cloudy with a brief shower or two Dew Point 12-degree Celsius Humidity Level 88% Cloud Cover 72%

Eng vs Pak Pitch Report

The first innings total for the Eng vs Pak T20I series is around 207 in the year of 2022, as batting has been easy on this ground, using the small dimensions of the ground. In the seven games being played on this ground, in the last 10-years, teams having second have a upper hand with four wins at a percentage of 57.1.

The fast bowlers have quite enjoyed the conditions, with an economy of around 7.4, while the leg-spin bowlers have been quite effective with an economy of just around the 7.5-run mark. The off-break bowlers however, has travelled for an economy of around 8.4, before the Eng vs Pak game.

Eoin Morgan is the highest run-getter of the ground with 159 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 165.62, while in the bowling department, Chris Jordan has picked up seven wickets at an economy of 8.71 in six innings in Cardiff.