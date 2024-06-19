Defending champions England and co-hosts West Indies will be taking on each other in the 42nd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday (June 20).

It will be the second Super 8s game of the ongoing competition with USA and South Africa facing each other in the first. West Indies and England have qualified for the Super 8s in very contrasting fashions.

While West Indies progressed ahead of the group stage in a very dominating fashion by winning all of their four games, England were in deep trouble and needed help from their bitter rivals Australia to avoid a first-round exit.

West Indies began their campaign with a hard-fought 5-wicket win over Papua New Guinea before beating Uganda by 134 runs. It was followed by a 13-run win over New Zealand that sealed their spot in the Super 8s. In their last game, the co-hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs to end the group stage in style.

England, on the other hand, started their campaign with a washed out game against Scotland before suffering a loss against Australia. Their chances of making it to the Super 8s were hanging by a thread before they revived their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Oman. In their final group game, England beat Namibia by 41 runs to seal their progress ahead of the group stage.

ENG vs WI: Match info:

Article Title ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between England & West Indies Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 20-June-24 Category ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Stadium Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

England Playing XI for today’s match:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

West Indies Playing XI for today’s match:

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

ENG vs WI: Squads

England:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

West Indies:

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

ENG vs WI Head-to-Head stats:

England and West Indies have played 29 T20Is against each other and the latter have the upper hand in the rivalry. Of the 29 games, West Indies have won 17 while England have emerged victorious in 12.

Date Ground Result 28/06/2007 Kennington Oval West Indies won by 15 runs 29/06/2007 Kennington Oval England won by 5 wickets 15/03/2009 Queen’s Park Oval West Indies won by 6 wickets 15/06/2009 Kennington Oval West Indies won by 5 wickets 03/05/2010 Providence Stadium West Indies won by 8 wickets 23/09/2011 Kennington Oval England won by 10 wickets 25/09/2011 Kennington Oval West Indies won by 25 runs 24/06/2012 Trent Bridge England won by 7 wickets 27/09/2012 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium West Indies won by 15 runs 09/03/2014 Kensington Oval West Indies won by 27 runs 11/03/2014 Kensington Oval West Indies won by 5 wickets 13/03/2014 Kensington Oval England won by 5 runs 16/03/2016 Wankhede Stadium West Indies won by 6 wickets 03/04/2016 Eden Gardens West Indies won by 4 wickets 16/09/2017 Riverside Ground West Indies won by 21 runs 05/03/2019 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium England won by 4 wickets 08/03/2019 Warner Park England won by 137 runs 10/03/2019 Warner Park England won by 8 wickets 23/10/2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium England won by 6 wickets 22/01/2022 Kensington Oval West Indies won by 9 wickets 23/01/2022 Kensington Oval England won by 1 run 26/01/2022 Kensington Oval West Indies won by 20 runs 29/01/2022 Kensington Oval England won by 34 runs 30/01/2022 Kensington Oval West Indies won by 17 runs 12/12/2023 Kensington Oval West Indies won by 4 wickets 14/12/2023 National Cricket Stadium (Grenada) West Indies won by 10 runs 16/12/2023 National Cricket Stadium (Grenada) England won by 7 wickets 19/12/2023 Brian Lara Stadium England won by 75 runs 21/12/2023 Brian Lara Stadium West Indies won by 4 wickets

ENV vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Nicholas Pooran:

Nicholas Pooran has been in red-hot form in the ongoing T20 World Cup and will be eyeing another impactful outing in the upcoming game. He is West Indies’ leading run-scorer in the competition. In 4 games so far, he has scored 164 runs at a strike-rate of over 150. He has also hit the most number of sixes (90) in T20s this year. The southpaw will be looking to make the most of his form.

Phil Salt:

Phil Salt has not really managed to live up to the expectations in the tournament so far and the upcoming game will be a good opportunity for him to make amends. In three games so far, he has registered scores of 37, 12 and 11 and will be looking to score big. When England had visited West Indies last year for a T20I series, Salt had scored two centuries and the defending champions will be hoping for a good show from their opener.

Top picks:

Jos Buttler:

England will be relying heavily on their captain Jos Buttler to give them a fast and good start at the top of the order. After playing knocks of 42 and 24 against Australia and Oman respectively, he was out for a duck against Namibia in the previous game and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Akeal Hosien:

Akeal Hosien is one of best performers with the ball in the ongoing tournament. The left-arm spinner has made life difficult for the opposition batters with his spin bowling. In 4 games so far, he has picked up 9 wickets including a 5-wicket haul.

ENG vs WI Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Johnson Charles

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood (vc), Akeal Hosien

ENG vs WI Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt (c)

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell (vc)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Alzarri Joseph

ENG vs WI: Match prediction

West Indies will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against England.