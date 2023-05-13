The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the BCCI, and the Najam Sethi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are at odds about how the Asia Cup 2023 would be run. The multi-nation competition would be held at a neutral location, according to ACC chief Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary, who previously stated that the Indian senior men’s squad won’t travel to Pakistan because to security concerns.

The PCB did not appreciate Shah’s remarks, and the organization’s head Najam Sethi has repeatedly stated that Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup later this year if the men in blue do not come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023.

In the midst of the continuous conflict, Sethi has proposed a unique idea for the Asia Cup location.

The PCB president told Sports Hour that the tournament might take place in the United Kingdom and claimed that since Pakistan is the host, it is up to them to decide where it will take place.

“England could be a possibility as a venue for the Asia Cup,” Sethi said in a conversation on Sports Hour.

If Pakistan Doesn’t Play Asia Cup, Broadcaster Star Will Have Problems: Najam Sethi

According to Sethi, if India visits Pakistan, their national team will have no trouble playing in any Indian city, including Ahmedabad. He made this claim in a recent interview with the news agency PTI.

“The two most important members who bring revenue to ACC are India and Pakistan. It’s their matches that bring 80 percent of the broadcast rights. If Pakistan doesn’t play Asia Cup, then the broadcaster, that is Star, is going to have problems.

The “hybrid model,” which according to Sethi is the only workable option until India and Pakistan start playing each other in their own countries, was recently rejected by the Jay Shah-led ACC.