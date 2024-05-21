Even after coming from the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the national duties, England captain Jos Buttler could miss a few games in the upcoming T20I against Pakistan.

With the news of England players require to return to the country due to that T20I series, as a preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), all of them cut their Indian Premier League stint before the playoffs.

Along with Jos Buttler, the likes of Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Reece Tropley, Will Jacks and other also returned back to England.

Vice-Captain Moeen Ali could lead England in Jos Buttler’s absence

According to the inews.co.uk, England’s T20I captain Jos Buttler could make himself unavailable at some stage of the upcoming four-match series, given his wife is expecting their third child in the upcoming few days.

Jos Buttler was a vital part of the ongoing Indian Premier League for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to take them to the playoffs. The aggressive opener ends his IPL 2024 with 359 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of over.

Buttler also nailed a couple of centuries in that tournament, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and the Eden Gardens respectively. He also cracked 36 boundaries and 12 sixes in that competition, to show how brutal he could be to defend their title in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

On the other side, England’s head coach Matthew Mott too is yet to join the T20I squad due to his family issue. In his absence, the assistant coach of the England side, Richard Dawson monitored the players during the practice sessions in Leeds. Mott looks to rejoin the team by Tuesday.

If Jos Buttler missed any T20I game of the series, then England’s appointed vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Moeen Ali could replace him with the leadership duties. The all-rounder, who too has joined the national team after his stint in the IPL with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could play an important role with his power-hitting and spin bowling on the slow surfaces of the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, all eyes would be on Phil Salt too. In Jos Buttler’s absence, Salt will be a perfect option to take the wicket-keeping gloves. The dynamic opening batter is coming through a successful IPL campaign, where he notched up 435 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 182.

His four fifties in the opening position, along with his opening partner Sunil Narine helped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to finish the league stage of the competition at the top position.

The first T20I of the four-match series will be played on may 22 at Leeds in Headingley, and it could end up being washed out. The evening weather in Yorkshire looks to be wet with heavy rain being predicted.

The second game of the series will be played on May 25 at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, while the third T20I will tale place on May 28 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The series will end on May 30, at the Kennington Oval in London.

England’s squad for the T20I series against Pakistan

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Tropley, Mark Wood.