England’s playing XI for the first T20I against Australia was announced on September 10, 2024, by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The first of the three T20Is will be played in the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on September 11, 2024.

The T20I series against the Australian National Cricket Team will be the team’s first game in the format since the T20 World Cup 2024. The 2022 T20 World Cup winners did not fare well in the event, being beaten by the India National Cricket Team in the semi-finals.

England is now in a transition phase in white-ball cricket. They will be missing Jos Buttler for the series. The captain was recently ruled out of the series after suffering a hamstring injury. The hosts’ XI includes three debutants, indicating a new era for the team.

The T20I series will provide an excellent opportunity for some of the youngsters to impress the selectors and earn a spot in the team. With Australia also playing a dominant brand of cricket, this series between the two old rivals promises to be interesting.

Phil Salt to open the innings, keep wickets and captain England

Phil Salt will captain the side in the absence of Jos Buttler and will also keep wickets. He will open the innings as well with Will Jacks, who has been slotted as the second opener in the first game of the series.

Jordan Cox has been slotted at no.3 given his stature as one of the most talented youngsters in English cricket right now. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will start at No.4 and is anticipated to play an important role for the club with both bat and ball.

Jacob Bethell will also make his debut for the national squad in the first Twenty20 International against Australia. The 20-year-old is a steady performer on the domestic circuit and made a significant impact in the Hundred, which earned him the T20I cap.

Sam Curran will play as an all-rounder alongside Jamie Overton, who will also make his debut for the club in the shortest format. Adil Rashid will handle the team’s spin bowling duties. Livingstone and Bethell will also be there to support him.

Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, and Reece Topley will be the three front-line pacers in the England XI for the first T20I against Australia.

England XI for 1st T20I v Australia: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

We've named our XI to kick off our IT20 series with Australia 📝 Three debutants 🫡#ENGvAUS | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2024

