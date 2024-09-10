Babar Azam, one of the classical batters of the modern era, has been going through a tough time in the last three to four months, as Pakistan lost their very first Test series against Bangladesh at home with a 2-0 margin, and their former red-ball captain failed to contribute with the bat in hand.

Since the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), Babar Azam has looked to be in his prime and sweet touch in scoring runs, as he could collect only 122 runs in four innings at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of just over 100 thanks to his best score of 44.

One of the biggest reasons behind his struggle has been his poor mindset. Having not been in the runs across formats in the last eleven weeks or so, he is trying to get away from his natural game, which is making it tough for him.

Watch: Babar Azam fails to play reverse scoop in practice game

In the two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam managed to score only 64 runs in four innings at an average of 16 and a strike rate of little over 40 with the best score of 31, which is his highest score in Test matches in the last two years.

The start of the two games was quite unfortunate, as he edged the leg-sided delivery in trying to get a boundary, but the blade took a faint edge on it. In the second innings of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Stadium, he was undone by the movement of the pacer.

The same story continued in the first innings of the second game, where Babar Azam looked good for the first portion, but a straight delivery from Shakib Al Hasan crashed on his stumps, and he was adjusted leg before the stumps, while in the second innings, he edged the ball in the hands of the second slip fielder.

The Pakistan players, before their next red-ball series of three Test matches against England in late autumn, will feature in their domestic tournament, which is the 50-over Champions Cup 2024. In the practice game, Babar Azam was seen to be batting as he looked to get back in the form.

But a video has gone viral, where the Lahore-born tried to reverse scoop the straight delivery from Muhammad Asghar, the left-arm spinner, and found the ball rolling onto his stumps. He looked dejected before leaving the middle, as his batting partner, Shan Masood, the Test captain of the Green Brigade, saw him from a distance.

Babar Azam clean bowled by Muhammad Asghar in the practice match. – Babar Azam poor form continues.#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/1rVPlH9CIz — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) September 10, 2024

On his way back to the dressing room, the veteran batter looked frustrated with his selection of the shot while he shadow-batted the drive shot. The commentator mentioned that the poor form of the 29-year-old continued, as he failed to smash the domestic spinner during a practice game.

Babar Azam will look to be back in his prime touch in this Champions Cup before the opening Test against the Ben Stoked-led side on October 07 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.