England has revealed its playing XI for the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, beginning November 28, which sees Jacob Bethell making his Test debut. This three-Test series is extremely important in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) final, as New Zealand remains in contention after their 3-0 whitewash of India.

The explosive opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are poised to create headlines by offering a formidable challenge to the Kiwi bowlers in the first of three Test series matches in Christchurch.

Crawley and Duckett will set the tone at the top of England’s lineup. However, all eyes will be on 21-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who will make his long-awaited Test debut.

Jacob Bethell, the new RCB recruit in IPL, to make his England Test debut

Jacob Bethell was named to England’s playing XI for the first time after being signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a hefty INR 2.60 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Bethell has an impressive first-class record, accumulating 738 runs at an average of 25.44 in 30 innings, and England’s ‘Bazball’ mentality fits his aggressive approach to batting.

Bethell has been assigned to the crucial No. 3 spot for the highly anticipated Test series opener against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope will take over wicketkeeping responsibilities after Jordan Cox was ruled out of the forthcoming Test series in New Zealand with a fractured thumb.

Jordan Cox was supposed to make his Test debut as a replacement for Jamie Smith, who had withdrawn from New Zealand to be with his wife during the birth of their first child.

Since Bethell is poised to make his Test debut at No. 3, Ollie Pope has been moved to No. 6 for the series opener, with the middle order reinforced by the presence of batting legend Joe Root, new batting wonder Harry Brook, and skipper and ace all-rounder Ben Stokes himself.

ECB said in a media release: “England Men have confirmed their XI for the first Test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday in Christchurch (11 am local time). Warwickshire batter Jacob Bethell will make his Test debut and is set to bat at number three. Ollie Pope will keep wicket in the absence of Jordan Cox, who fractured his right thumb during practice last weekend in Queenstown, and will bat at six.”

England’s pace attack looks well-rounded with Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, while Shoaib Bashir is the sole spinner in the bowling line-up to trouble the Kiwi batters in the first Test.

England’s Playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

