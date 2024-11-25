Rohit Sharma, India captain, delivered a bold message upon his arrival in Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, following the birth of his second child earlier this month.

After returning from paternity leave, the Indian cricket team captain wasted little time returning to play, launching into an aggressive 40-minute net session on Day 4 of the Perth Test.

India defeated Australia in the first Test in Perth by 295 runs with Jasprit Bumrah leading the Indian team, in Rohit’s absence.

Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of Adelaide pink ball Test

Rohit Sharma faced a feisty mix of reserve bowlers, including Akashdeep, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, and Mukesh Kumar, with new pink balls in the scorching sun at Perth’s Optus Stadium, assuring a demanding practice environment for the forthcoming Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

Ravindra Jadeja was the only spinner to test the Indian captain in the last minutes of his net session in Perth on Monday, November 25. It is believed that Rohit Sharma faced around 200 deliveries, with a combination of guts and flair.

There were a few missed shots, but the senior Indian opener’s characteristic domination on the leg side shone through as he unleashed some stunning strokes.

There were numerous videos and photographs going viral on social media sites, showing the Hitman sweating hard at the nets in Perth shortly after rejoining the Indian cricket squad.

It’s great to see the captain here: David Warner on Rohit Sharma’s net session

In one of these recordings, former Australian opener David Warner was seen covering Rohit Sharma’s practice.

David Warner said in the video: “And just during the lunch break here at the Nets, we’ve got Captain of India Rohit Sharma, who’s just arrived in the country, looking nice and sharp against his fellow countrymen here in the Nets. We’ve got a few of the Indian fast bowlers bowling towards the captain ahead of the pink ball test match starting the 6th of December in Adelaide, as we just see there Mukesh Kumar sending down a nice delivery. But it’s great to see the captain here, and we’re looking forward to seeing him back out on the park here on Australian soil. In a couple of days’ time.”

Rohit Sharma was also seen enjoying the play with the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in Perth, as the tourists are close to a commanding victory against Australia at the Optus Stadium

