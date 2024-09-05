The wicket-keeper opening batter of the England side, Joe Buttler, has been ruled out of their upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Australia and could miss the upcoming five-match one-day international (ODI) series against the same opponent, both of which will take place in the United Kingdom.

Jos Buttler was supposed to feature in the T20 Blast quarter-final game of the side against Sussex at Hove in an aim to return from the injury that he picked during the training session before the Men’s Hundred 2024 for the Manchester Invincibles. However, the injury didn’t allow him to take part in that game and eventually ruled him out of the white-ball series that begins at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 11.

The progress of the injury hasn’t been quite positive, and that has raised questions over his place for the rest of the home summer, as he hasn’t played any comparative cricket since their semi-final defeat on June 27 in the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against India.

Phil Salt to replace Jos Buttler as new T20I captain

Phil Salt, another wicket-keeper opening batter for the Roses, has been given the responsibility to lead the young England side in the three T20Is against the Mitchell Marsh-led side. His only captaincy experience came during the Hundred 2024 when Jos Buttler was out of the 100-ball league.

Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton, who is yet to make his debut for the ‘Three Lions’ in the shortest format of the game, has been called as a cover in the T20I squad. Even if selected, he is likely to play as a specialist batter in the side, having continued his recovery session from a back stress fracture.

Harry Brook, who is the current vice-captain of the Test squad under the leadership of Ollie Pope against Sri Lanka, is primed to be the leader of the pack against Australia if Jos Buttler misses out on that action. Jordan Cox, currently with the red-ball side, is covering for the ODI squad.

The national selectors tried to enforce a young side for the series to have a transition for the squad, but with the injury of the Taunton-born, that dream has been shattered for the moment. They could, however, look to do the same during their West Indies trip before Christmas.

Brendon McCullum has been announced as the new white-ball head coach of the England side, as his partnership with Jos Buttler will stay waited for the moment. Marcus Trescothick, however, will take charge of the interim coaching position till the start of the 2024 series.

Two days short of turning 34, Buttler has been a key member in the shortest format with 11842 runs in 400 innings at an average of 35.03 and a strike rate of 145.03 with 82 half-centuries and eight centuries with a best score of 124 runs. However, at this age and with injuries, the selectors will be thinking of a different option, and making Phil Salt the new captain could be an asset behind that.

England’s Updated T20I Squad vs Australia

Phil Salt (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Tropley, John Turner.

England’s Updated ODI Squad vs Australia

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Tropley, Josh Turner.