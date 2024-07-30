Jos Buttler has reportedly recommended the name of his Rajasthan Royals coach, Sri Lanka batting legend Kumar Sangakkara, for the next white-ball head coach of the England team.

A report from the Telegraph has suggested that Jos Buttler is set to retain his captaincy as England’s white-ball coach despite the team’s unsuccessful title defenses. England had a disastrous run in the ODI World Cup 2023, failing to qualify for the semifinals. The team made it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 but were crushed by India.

However, the same consideration will not be given to Matthew Mott as ECB is setting to sack him as the white-ball head coach.

According to the source, Jos Buttler wants a coach with extensive international cricket experience and a deep understanding of the modern game. Many IPL coaches fit the job; however, it will be fascinating to see if they will be allowed to play dual roles, as this could lead to conflicts of interest.

Kumar Sangakkara’s name recommended by Jos Buttler for the England white-ball coach role

Meanwhile, the report further added that Jos Buttler has suggested the name of former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara’s name for England’s head coach in limited overs cricket.

Sangakkara has been Buttler’s IPL coach for many years, and the former Sri Lankan captain might be the ideal candidate to replace Mott as England’s white-ball head coach, given his close relationship with the captain, who will be one of the decision-makers.

Other names being discussed for the England coach role are former Australia batter Michael Hussey and ex-England captain Andrew Flintoff.

Hussey has served as a consultant in the past and is the current coach of the Hundred team Welsh Fires. He is also the batting coach of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, Andrew Flintoff made his coaching debut for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024, and working with England as a consultant, insiders suggest that Flintoff’s appointment is still a long shot.

Another name in discussion is Jonathan Trott, who has turned around the fortunes of the Afghanistan team. Afghanistan defeated three former World Cup-winning teams England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the recent 2023 World Cup in India.

