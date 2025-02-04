England has received a massive blow ahead of their three-match ODI series against India, as their wicket-keeper batter, Jamie Smith, has been ruled out of the first two 50-over fixtures. Telegraph reports have claimed that Smith has picked up a calf injury and will sit out of the first two games in Nagpur and Cuttack.

England didn’t enjoy the first half of the trip to India with a 4-1 series defeat. Their batting unit struggled the most, while their bowling performance didn’t click as well. Apart from Jos Buttler, their captain, none of the batters stood out in the department. Their struggle against the spinners was exposed by the home bowlers.

Smith will be finishing the first two games of the ODI leg but is expected to be fit for the last match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19. With him being ruled out of the clash, Phil Salt will be handling the wicket-keeping duties.

Saqib Mahmood to play Nagpur ODI; Jamie Smith ruled out of England’s first two ODIs

England’s head coach, Brendon McCullum, has already noted that Jos Buttler won’t be keeping for the entire series to be more involved in the game with the bowlers.

Also Read: Pakistan Squad For Champions Trophy 2025 Announced; Fakhar Zaman Replaces Injured Opener

Apart from these, it has also been learned that Jofra Archer will be unavailable for one of the games of the series. It was a surprising decision from the team management to play the Barbados-born in the dead rubber fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. A break in that clash would have been suitable to keep him fresh for the three ODIs.

Saqib Mahmood is a sure shot to be part of the first ODI in Nagpur. The reports have also mentioned that their leg-spinner, Rehan Ahmed, has also been asked to stay back with the national side for the three-match 50-over series. He was however stated to be flying back home after the end of the T20I series and the following Champions Trophy 2025.

They haven’t performed well in the recent ODIs. Their spin struggle was one of the reasons that the 2023 ODI World Cup was the worst one, as they lost six encounters in the tournament and failed to defend their title after winning it in 2019 by beating New Zealand in the final. Things haven’t been on their side in the 50-over series on the last couple of occasions as they lost at the hands of West Indies twice, besides losing against Australia at home.

Also Read: India Cheated With Harshit Rana’s Substitution In 4th T20I vs England? Veterans Decode The Law

England will be keen to make a mark in the format during the ICC event, where they finished as the runners-up in the 2013 edition. The Three-Lions will be taking a week’s break between the start of the Champions Trophy and the end of the India series. Their very first game of the competition will be against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

A few days later, they will face Afghanistan on the same ground. Their last group game will be against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.