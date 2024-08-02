The former England captain Eoin Morgan has thrown an interesting name to become the new white-ball coach of the national cricket team, sharing a great partnership with the limited-overs captain Jos Butter, after their former head coach Matthew Mott stepped down from his position.

Mott was halfway through his four-year contract with the Three Lions. The recent poor performance of the team in the World Cups of both formats has perhaps pushed him to take the decision. The two-time champions reached the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, where they lost to India, but on a bigger picture, they hardly touched the success against the top-playing nations during the event.

The same story continued during the 50-over World Cup in India before Christmas last year, when England could manage only three wins in their journey, including their victories over Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

“I believe he is one of the best coaches in the worl d”- Eoin Morgan

The World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, has backed the former New Zealand captain and the current red-ball coach of the England team- Brendon McCullum, to be the new white-ball coach of the side. Under the latter, they have changed their approach to playing the Test format and could do the same in limited-overs cricket.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Shubman Gill Would Have Found Place In Eoin Morgan’s India Squad

During an interaction with Sky Sports, Morgan has called McCullum one of the best coaches in the world, besides speculating if the Dunedin-born could be part of the set-up for 12 months.

“In my eyes at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum.” Eoin Morgan observed on Sky Sports. “I say that because I believe he is one of the best coaches in the world. You see what he did with the Test team.”

“Yes, the big question will be how he makes it fit over the course of the 12 months. But again, from Rob Key’s point of view, he needs to make it attractive.” He added during the conversation.

The Ireland-born also felt that it wouldn’t be the right time to let somebody come and grow on their job, given ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to place in Pakistan at the beginning of the next year, is knocking on the door. The Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is also going to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

“This is not, you know, an opportunity for a young guy to come in. You want the best person on the planet to come in and help Jos Buttler and the England cricket team get better.” Eoin Morgan remarked.

The 37-year-old isn’t sure if McCullum has given the whit-ball coaching a thought but advises that he should, given his prior experience in the T20 leagues.

“We have seen the dramatic turnaround in the England Test team and the foil that he has made with Ben Stokes. I have played under Brendon as a coach.” Eoin Moran elaborated. “We have seen what he has done in New Zealand cricket over the years and the success that he has had.”

Also Read: Eoin Morgan Breaks Silence On Becoming Next England White-ball Coach

“He is a very versatile, more-than-capable coach who is highly, highly, regarded, who ultimately has made the England Test team a better side, which is what you want from your head coach.” The former Ireland player concluded.

England has just enjoyed their whitewash over the West Indies in the three-match Test series, as they look forward to hosting Sri Lanka in an upcoming three-match series in the longest format towards the end of the summer.