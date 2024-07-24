The recent reports in England cricket were suggesting that their former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan could replace Matthew Mott as the new white-ball coach after their team’s semi-final exit from last month’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Mott is halfway through a four-year contract, in which he helped England win the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia only six months after his appointment. But the recent performances of the Jos Buttler-led side in the white-ball formats haven’t been healthy at all, as they could win only three of their nine games in the ODI World Cup in England.

The two-time champion reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 but was thrashed by India in Guyana. But in reality, they won only once in the four matches against Test-playing opposition. The managing director of the side, Rob Key said that he would review the tournament in the coming few weeks.

‘This news is actually news to me’- Eoin Morgan

The ‘Times’ reported that Mott is likely to leave his role and in this place, the national team is looking forward to bringing their former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for the role.

The Irish has a huge mark over the development of English cricket since he started the new era in 2015, and went on to prioritize white-ball formats in the game. Eoin Morgan, the pillar of the national side, brought players like Jos Buttler, and Jason Roy and kept belief in them, which in the end resulted in their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy in 2019.

While being in the commentary box for Sky Sports on ‘The Hundred’, which began on July 23 at the Kennington Oval, the former left-handed batter has passed off the news as nothing more than ‘speculation’.

‘This news is actually news to me. It’s obviously not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future, but only time will tell what will happen.’ Eoin Morgan expressed on the opening evening of ‘The Hundred 2024’.

It was the 37-year-old himself who supported both Mott and Buttler to continue, as he remarked on having no interest in the given role due to his young family, with whom he wants to share more time, along with the broadcasting work.

‘I’ve been asked a lot [in the media] over the past couple of months about the role, and if I would take it on. My answer has simply been that the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right. Yes, I want to coach down the line.’ Eoin Morgan observed. ‘But I have a young family, and I spend a lot more time at home and watching cricket doing this (commentary). I’m absolutely loving what I’m doing.’

Meanwhile, there is pressure on the future of Jos Buttler- the England captain in the limited-overs format, as his form with the bat hasn’t been quite satisfactory in the ODI World Cup 2023. The wicket-keeper opening batter of the side, however, made 214 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160 in seven innings during the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Buttler is almost certain to be out of the 100-over tournament, having injured his calf while preparing for the Manchester Originals as their head coach Simon Katich confirmed.