They’re Still Establishing A Strong Relationship Between Each Other – Eoin Morgan Wants Jos Buttler And Matthew Mott To Continue Until 2024 T20 World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan wants the England Cricket Board to stick with Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott in charge for at least the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. The English side will enter the tournament as a defending champions having won the title in 2022.

England is now going through one of their worst-ever ODI World Cup campaigns after being knocked out of the ICC competition before reaching the semi-finals. Following six losses in their previous seven games, England is currently ranked lowest in the World Cup points rankings and their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy still hangs in balance.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Eoin Morgan feels that the ODI World Cup 2023 is the first major challenge for the England head coach and wants to give some more time to get the best out of the players. He also wants Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott to stay at the helm for at least the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“I certainly think that Jos and Matthew Mott should be kept on it at least until that T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June next year. I think this is Matthew Mott’s first biggest challenge for England and in international men’s cricket and Jos has been here before. You know, they’re still establishing a strong relationship between each other,” Eoin Morgan said.

With the exception of their lone win over Bangladesh, England’s team has been utterly outmatched throughout the tournament and has lost almost every game. Entering the World Cup as the defending champions, England played poorly ending up at the bottom of the points table following six losses in seven games.

The Blame Should Be On The Players Solely On The Players – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan that it is too early for everyone to judge his place on Matthew Mott’s position in the team and believes that the players should be blamed for their failure in the tournament, not the England head coach, and urged the England Cricket Board (ECB) to give some more chance going forward.

“I believe last year’s win in Australia was down to the leadership group already set up in the change room before Matthew Mott came into the team and the simple fact, the reason behind that as to why I think it is because it would have been too early for Matthew Mott to take on any judgment”.

“Really, if it went the other way, I would be saying the same thing. The blame should be on the players solely on the players, but I think he should be given a chance to correct things going forward,” Eoin Morgan added.

England’s team has been in a purple patch in the world of cricket, enjoying success in both the white-ball and red-ball formats since their victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil but has failed to perform in India, failing spectacularly against the many lower-ranked opponents.