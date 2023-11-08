They’re Still Establishing A Strong Relationship Between Each Other – Eoin Morgan Wants Jos Buttler And Matthew Mott To Continue Until 2024 T20 World Cup

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

They’re Still Establishing A Strong Relationship Between Each Other – Eoin Morgan Wants Jos Buttler And Matthew Mott To Continue Until 2024 T20 World Cup

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM

They&#8217;re Still Establishing A Strong Relationship Between Each Other &#8211; Eoin Morgan Wants Jos Buttler And Matthew Mott To Continue Until 2024 T20 World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan wants the England Cricket Board to stick with Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott in charge for at least the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. The English side will enter the tournament as a defending champions having won the title in 2022.

England is now going through one of their worst-ever ODI World Cup campaigns after being knocked out of the ICC competition before reaching the semi-finals. Following six losses in their previous seven games, England is currently ranked lowest in the World Cup points rankings and their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy still hangs in balance.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Eoin Morgan feels that the ODI World Cup 2023 is the first major challenge for the England head coach and wants to give some more time to get the best out of the players. He also wants Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott to stay at the helm for at least the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan Credits: Twitter

“I certainly think that Jos and Matthew Mott should be kept on it at least until that T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June next year. I think this is Matthew Mott’s first biggest challenge for England and in international men’s cricket and Jos has been here before. You know, they’re still establishing a strong relationship between each other,” Eoin Morgan said.

With the exception of their lone win over Bangladesh, England’s team has been utterly outmatched throughout the tournament and has lost almost every game. Entering the World Cup as the defending champions, England played poorly ending up at the bottom of the points table following six losses in seven games.

The Blame Should Be On The Players Solely On The Players – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan that it is too early for everyone to judge his place on Matthew Mott’s position in the team and believes that the players should be blamed for their failure in the tournament, not the England head coach, and urged the England Cricket Board (ECB) to give some more chance going forward.

“I believe last year’s win in Australia was down to the leadership group already set up in the change room before Matthew Mott came into the team and the simple fact, the reason behind that as to why I think it is because it would have been too early for Matthew Mott to take on any judgment”.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Really, if it went the other way, I would be saying the same thing. The blame should be on the players solely on the players, but I think he should be given a chance to correct things going forward,” Eoin Morgan added.

England’s team has been in a purple patch in the world of cricket, enjoying success in both the white-ball and red-ball formats since their victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil but has failed to perform in India, failing spectacularly against the many lower-ranked opponents.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

England National Cricket Team

Eoin Morgan

Jos Buttler

Matthew Mott

Related Article
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

&#8220;We Were Absolutely Desperate For The Win, Ben Stokes Seems To Be&#8221;&#8230; &#8211; Jos Buttler Hails England All-rounder For His Brilliance Against The Netherlands
“We Were Absolutely Desperate For The Win, Ben Stokes Seems To Be”… – Jos Buttler Hails England All-rounder For His Brilliance Against The Netherlands

Nov 9, 2023, 2:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Huge Game For Us And We Look Forward To A Really Good Game Against Pakistan &#8211; Jos Buttler
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Huge Game For Us And We Look Forward To A Really Good Game Against Pakistan – Jos Buttler

Nov 9, 2023, 2:51 PM

They&#8217;re Still Establishing A Strong Relationship Between Each Other &#8211; Eoin Morgan Wants Jos Buttler And Matthew Mott To Continue Until 2024 T20 World Cup
They’re Still Establishing A Strong Relationship Between Each Other – Eoin Morgan Wants Jos Buttler And Matthew Mott To Continue Until 2024 T20 World Cup

Nov 8, 2023, 2:27 PM

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 10:30 PM

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India vs England Live Streaming, Match No. 29, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India vs England Live Streaming, Match No. 29, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2023, 4:24 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic