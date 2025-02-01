India’s former captain and the world’s most glorious batter, Sachin Tendulkar, is set to receive the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual award ceremony of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 01. The current pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has been selected for the Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer for 2023-24 in the men’s category.

Tendulkar will be the 31st recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was instituted 31 years ago in honor of India’s first captain, CK Nayudu. Tendulkar retired from the game after playing more than two decades after debuting as a 16-year-old in 1989 during a Test against Pakistan.

The Mumbai-born is the leading run-getter in international cricket with 34357 runs in 782 innings at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of 67.58, shouldering on 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 248 runs. The next best in the list is Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who has smacked more than 6000 fewer runs than the topper.

In the 50-over format, Sachin is by far the top run-getter with 18426 runs. He also played India’s first-ever T20I game against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Sarfaraz Kahn to win BCCI’s award

Bumrah has already been named the ICC Cricketer of the Year this month and was India’s standout bowler in the period. His contribution was immense during their winning campaign of last year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States of America (USA). The right-arm fast bowler picked up 15 wickets in eight encounters at an economy rate of 4.17 and was named the Player Of the Tournament.

The Ahmedabad-born was the leading wicket-taker during India’s five-match Test series in Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 31-year-old celebrated 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of 13 with the help of three five-wicket and three four-wicket hauls.

The opening batter of the women’s side, Smriti Mandhana, who was named the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024, was their best woman batter across formats. Apart from his incredible knock of 149 runs against South Africa during their one-off Test in Chennai, she notched 117, 136, and 90 in their successive ODIs against the Proteas.

Experienced off-spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, having played his last game in Adelaide during the day-night red-ball clash, finished as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He will be given a special award for his 13 years of contribution and helped in their 12 years of domination at home, where they won 18 successive series.

Sarfaraz Khan has been picked for the Best International Debut Award among men for a quick-fire half-century against England in the Rajkot Test. The right-handed batter also celebrated a 150-run knock against New Zealand in Bengaluru, especially when India was struggling for runs.

Among women, Asha Sobhana has been chosen for the Best International Debut award for his figures of 4/21 against South Africa to help them win the first ODI by 143 runs at Bengaluru in June 2024. Veteran Deepti Sharma has been awarded for being the highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format.

Tanush Kotian, Mumbai’s all-rounder, will be rewarded for his Best performance in the BCCI domestic trophy. His 502 runs and 29 wickets in ten games helped them win the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Shashank Singh will also win the Lala Amarnath award for being the best all-rounder in the domestic limited-overs format in 2023-24.