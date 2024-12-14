The former middle-order batter of Pakistan, Basit Ali, has been in serious trouble as he hilariously shared the issue on his YouTube channel. The problem has been nothing but regarding his birthday, which, according to him, has been recorded on the wrong date in multiple places.

Basit Ali requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to change the dates of his birthday, which on their database has been set as December 13 while the actual one is ten days later.

“Basit Ali ki birthday terah tareekh ko nahi hoti, 23rd ko hoti hai (my birthday is not on the 13th but on the 23rd).” The middle order batter result.

The Pakistan batter of the past decade is known for raising voice against the developments in the game through his channel, as he stated how many times, in the past, he has conveyed to the PCB a number of times over the years to correct his date of birth in their records but it hasn’t happened at all.

“Please spare me!!”- Basit Ali on the wrong birthday in PCB’s database

As a result of the PCB’s announcement, Basit Ali continues to receive wishes on his birthday on December 13 which has understandably annoyed him.

“PCB ko paanch saalon se yeh baat mai samjha raha hu, unki samajh mei nahi aa raha. Itne messages aa rahe hai. Bhai jaan, maaf kar do mujhe. (I have been telling the PCB for five years but they don’t understand; I am getting so many messages. Please spare me.” The 52-year-old shared his view.

“My birthday is 23rd December, not 13th December.” He reiterated. The Karachi-born has been part of 19 Test matches where he has scored 858 runs in 33 innings at an average of 26.81 and a strike rate of around 47.58 with the help of five half-centuries and one century at the best score of 103.

The last red-ball encounter for Basit Ali came in 1995 against New Zealand at Christchurch in 1995, while he made his debut in 1993 against the West Indies at Port of Spain.

In 133 first-class appearances for Karachi, the right-handed batter has collected 8130 runs at an average of nearly 40. The veteran also celebrated 43 half-centuries and 21 centuries at the best score of 157.

Basit Ali was also part of 50 ODIs for Pakistan, where he pocketed 1265 runs at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of 75.79, with the help of one century and nine half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 127. In 145 innings of List A, the batter managed to grab 4471 runs at an average of around 34 with the help of 34.

Recently, he claimed that the offer from the ICC regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 to offer the Women’s World Cup hosting right has been like a lollipop as it won’t do much favor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The event is scheduled to begin from the third week of February to the second week of March, but no official confirmation of the dates and venues has been made.