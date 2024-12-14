The very first edition of the Lanka T10 league was just a couple of days ago, where six franchises named Colombo Jaguars, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Titans, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, and Kandy Bolts are fighting among each other to claim the maiden title of the 10-over tournament.

All of the games of the Lanka T10 league are played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The team owner of the Galle Marvels side, Prem Thakur, has been arrested on the match-fixing charges. The individual was arrested on Thursday, the day after the event began. He was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Friday (December 13), where he has been remanded till December 16.

The Sri Lankan police have noted that Thakur, who is an Indian national, was arrested by the Sri Lanka Sports Police Unit Under the 2019 Prevention of the Offences Relating to the Sports Act. Prem was arrested in a hotel in Kandy, where the fixtures of the Lanka T10 league are currently taking part.

Lanka T10 League franchise owner arrested on match-fixing saga

Several reports have also claimed that a foreign player had already shed light on the fixing approach made by the Indian. Just like the Lanka Premier League (IPL) earlier in the year 2024, a representative of the ICC anti-corruption unit has been in Sri Lanka to manage the smooth conduction and process of the competition at the request of the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC).

With the break of the news, suddenly, questions started to grow and voices were raised over the future of the Lanka T10 league. Even though the SLC is yet to have its say on the matter, the tournament director, Samantha Dodanwela, has confirmed that the event will be going ahead as per the schedule.

This is now the second franchise tournament in Sri Lanka in the same year of 2024 when a team owner has been arrested on the grounds of the country’s sports anti-corruption ordinance. Earlier, the Lanka Premier League franchise, Dambulla Thunders, found their co-owner, Tamim Rahman being arrested in May on the allegations of match-fixing.

Five years ago, Sri Lanka became the first nation in South Asia to criminalize match-fixing, with offenses related to corruption in sports carrying various fines and a prison term of up to ten years.

The Lanka T10 league is Sri Lanka’s first attempt at host the 10-over franchise league, with the event rights for the tournament being managed and operated by the consortium consisting of the innovative production companies, consisted of T Ten Sports Management and T Ten Global Sports, which are also taking care of the other T10 league around the globe.

The opening game of the league saw the Jaffna side crashing the Hambantota franchise with an eight-wicket victory, while Galle Marvels, under the captaincy of Mahesh Theekshana, chased down a 101-run score with seven wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare. Since then, the rain has spoiled five of the six contests.

Titans grabbed their second win of the event when they cracked 138 runs in 10 overs, thanks to the 56-run knock in 24 balls by the country’s white-ball captain, Charith Asalanka. None of the games were possible to happen on Friday (December 13), as Galle stands at the second position.

The three qualifying games will be taking place on December 18 before the final takes place in Pallekele on the very next day.