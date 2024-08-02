Harbhajan Singh lambasted a Pakistani journalist who attempted to target him for his views on India’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025. Harbhajan made a sarcastic remark at the Pakistani journalist who attempted to mock him.

Harbhajan Singh endorsed the BCCI’s decision not to send the Indian squad to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, stating that security worries remain in Pakistan because something happens every day. He stated that the BCCI’s decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan was entirely correct, as the safety of our players is our top priority.

“Why should the Indian team go to Pakistan? The security issue there is significant. The situation in Pakistan is such that incidents occur almost every day. I don’t think it’s safe to go there. The stance of the BCCI is absolutely correct, and nothing is more important than the safety of our players,” said Harbhajan Singh in a conversation with IANS.

Pakistani journo tries to troll Harbhajan Singh; instead gets asked to get the F out by the ex-India spinner

Following this remark by Harbhajan Singh, numerous Pakistani journalists and former cricketers launched the most ludicrous and shameless trolling attempts.

Now, some clout-seeking journalists and ex-cricketers from Pakistan routinely go overboard while responding to the former Indian spinner, and another such attempt enraged the Indian star, who responded appropriately.

A Pakistani troll named Farid Khan tweeted a scorecard of Harbhajan being hit for four sixes by Shahid Afridi in a Test match during India’s visit to Pakistan in 2006. He mocked Harbhajan Singh saying that these are the kind of security issues he has been pointing out.

However, Harbhajan Singh went savage with his reply and shared a screenshot from a newspaper from 2009 when the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by Pakistani terrorists. He used this reference to point out the security concerns within the country and suggested that this was the reason why the Indian team should not travel to Pakistan.

“”No not for this . Cricket Mai Jeet har lagi rehti hai. I will tell u the real problem is this . Check the photo . Now get the Fâ€æ. out of here . F ka Matlab samaj aa gya hoga ya samjau? F means ur name . Plz don’t think what u r thinking th meaning of F. You know what I mean ??Peace,” Harbhajan wrote in the caption on X.

India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. Even during last year’s Asia Cup tournament, hosted by Pakistan, India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka after BCCI refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan.

