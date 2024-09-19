Faheem Ashraf, the Pakistani all-rounder, has exposed the poor umpiring standards in the ongoing Champion Cup one-day competition.

The brainchild of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Pakistan Champions One-Day Cup 2024 began on September 24. Markhors, Dolphins, Panthers, Stallions, and Lions are the five participating teams in the tournament. 10 matches will be held in the league stage, followed by the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 on September 24 and 25 respectively.

The Eliminator 2 will be staged on September 27, followed by the final on September 29. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host all the games in the championship. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lions), Saud Shakeel (Dolphins), Shadab Khan (Panthers), Mohammad Haris (Stallions), and Mohammad Rizwan (Markhors) are the five captains.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan ODI and T20I teams, will play for the Stallions. Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Naseem Shah are some of the notable names who will compete in the Pakistan Champions One-Day Cup 2024.

Five of the Pakistani legends have been named mentors of the five teams. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the only player-mentor, operating in that role with the Dolphins. Misbah (Wolves), Malik (Stallions), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), and Waqar Younis (Lions) are the other mentors.

Faheem Ashraf talks about the poor umpiring standards in Pakistan’s Champions Cup one-day

Meanwhile, Markhors are leading the points table with 3 wins in 3 matches, while Panthers have won 2 matches from the three games they have played. Lions and Dolphins are the only two teams yet to open their accounts in the tournament and have lost both of their matches thus far.

Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf of Dolphins set the cat amongst the pigeons by criticizing the poor umpiring standards in the ongoing Pakistan one-day Champions Cup.

Notably, there is no DRS or speed gun in the ongoing Champions Cup, much to the dismay of players and captains playing in the tournament. Several of the umpiring decisions have been downright atrocious and unjustifiable as well.

Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf exposed the umpiring standards in Pakistan domestic cricket and urged the officials to be more vigilant.

“Domestic mein na jo hamare acche umpire hai, wo aage jaa chuke hain. Umpiring hamari domestic mein bhi aisi hi hoti hai lekin, waha coverage nahi hai toh idea nahi milta hai kisiko. Ab hamare ladke bhi aise hai ki out ho toh bhi nahi maante. Bowlers ka hai ki out tha, out tha. Par ab sabke saaamne aa gaya hai ki hamari umpiring kaisi ho rhi hai, saare dekh rhe hain. Ab jinhone inko Rakha hai, wo panel walo ko dekhna Chahiye. Domestic main bhi umpiring aisi he hoti hai, dosti yaari mai hum bach jatay hain,” Faheem Ashraf said in press conference.

صرف سوچیں یہ بیان عمر اکمل / احمد شہزاد یا کراچی کے کسی کرکٹر نے دیا ہوتا تو کرکٹ بورڈ کیا کرتا pic.twitter.com/nfVmeW7TvL — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) September 19, 2024

