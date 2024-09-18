Along with Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the wicket-keeper veteran batter of the Pakistan side, Mohammad Rizwan, has also earned praise for being one of the consistent members of the Green Brigade across formats. In the opening position, the right-handed batter has scored runs around the globe.

Mohammad Rizwan is the sixth leading run-getter of the shortest format with 3313 runs in 102 games at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 126.45, celebrating 29 half-centuries and one century with a best score of unbeaten 104 runs.

The Peshawar-born has also notched up 2088 runs in 74 games at an ODI average of 40.15 and a strike rate of 89.80 with the help of 13 half-centuries and three centuries with a best score of unbeaten 131 runs. Despite that, he hasn’t been renowned as one of the huge contributors to their team of late.

Dinesh Kaneria blames Mohammad Rizwan for this reason

The last few years haven’t been healthy for the Pakistan captain of the white-ball side, Babar Azam, who has struggled across formats, but the wicket-keeper batter has been regular in scoring runs.

Also Read: “Not Sure!!” Chandika Hathurusingha Clueless With Chennai Surface For 1st Test vs India

In the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America, he scored only 110 runs in four innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of around 90, which was never going to help his team.

The former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria, has lashed out at the wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, for his inability to score runs in a crucial tournament. In a recent interview, the veteran was asked to choose between their team member and India’s Rishabh Pant, to which he commented.

Kaneria pointed out that Rizwan’s struggle in high-pressure situations was the reason why the team went on to lose the game while chasing a modest target of only 120 runs against India at the Nassau County ground.

“He (Mohammad Rizwan) doesn’t score runs when it matters, that’s the only problem. In the T20 World Cup, when Rizwan was on strike, Rohit Sharma deliberately brought in Jasprit Bumrah into the attack because he knew that he would get him out. It was very obvious.” The 43-year-old emphasized.

He also highlighted the key moment when Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, anticipating a wicket and their vice-captain offered him the same to bring them back in the contest.

“How could you sweep the first ball? I mean, what is this? You couldn’t score runs against Axar Patel, taking singles and doubles and putting pressure on your partner. Then, when you knew that a skipper has brought a fast bowler to get your wicket, you say, ‘Here, take my wicket.” Danish Kaneria blamed the T20I opening batter.

Mohammad Rizwan could just make 31 runs in 44 balls in that contest, with a strike rate of 70.45, and once he was dismissed, the whole batting line-up of the Pakistan side fell like a pack of cards. He was the highest run-getter among the team in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with 395 runs in eight innings at an average of 65.83 and a strike rate of 95.41.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting Becomes Punjab Kings Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2025- Reports

In the recent two-match Test series at home against Bangladesh, Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run-scorer with 294 runs in four innings at an average of 98 and a strike rate of over 60 with the help of one fifty and a best score of unbeaten 171 runs.

He has been currently playing in the Champions Cup 2024 before starting his preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series at home against England.