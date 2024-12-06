The left-handed swashbuckling opening batter of the Pakistan side, Fakhar Zaman, has reportedly expressed his disappointment towards the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the way he has been treated in the recent few months. He also contemplates his future in international cricket.

Fakhar Zaman has always been a key figure for the national side in the top order, especially with his aggressive mindset, which would take the game away from the opponent side in a flash. But the opener seems to be unhappy with the way his situation has been handled in the past few months.

The reports of Cricket Pakistan have revealed that the batter is reconsidering his career at the exclusion from the national squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series in the South Africa trip. The batter is expected to take part in their Champions Cup T20 tournament, where he hopes to get back his form and fitness, aiming to prove himself once again.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Rubbed Salt By Former Wicket-keeper After Poor Knock In 2nd Pink-ball Adelaide Test

Fakhar Zaman has smashed 3492 runs in 81 innings at an average of around 46.56 and a strike rate of over 93 with the help of 16 half-centuries and 11 centuries at the best score of unbeaten 210 runs. When it comes to the shortest format of the game, the 34-year-old has gathered 1848 T20I runs in 84 innings at a strike rate of more than 132, thanks to 11 half-centuries at the best score of 91.

Aaqib Javed explains the decision to drop Fakhar Zaman from the South Africa trip

The last ODI clash for the batter came during last year’s World Cup at the Eden Garden in Kolkata against England. The final T20I also came during their last league game of the recent T20 World Cup against Ireland in Lauderhill.

The new head of the selection committee, Aaqib Javed, decided to drop the batter for their series in Australia and Zimbabwe after he voiced against the national selectors on their decision to drop his captain, Babar Azam, from the Test side in the middle of the home series against England. The veteran didn’t have a great time either in the meeting with the board selectors in the meeting.

It’s worth mentioning that Fakhar Zaman has been struggling with some of the medical issues earlier, with his knee problem since he returned from the West Indies for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The reports have suggested that the batter had been feeling much better and had made a return to peak physical condition.

The opening batter has enjoyed batting in South Africa in the 50-over format, having collected 469 runs in eight innings at an average of over 58.63 and a strike rate of around 100 with the help of two centuries and one half-century at the best score of 193.

Also Read: Fakhar Zaman To Return For T20I Series vs Zimbabwe? PCB To Consider Settlement

Regarding his omission from the squad, the interim white-ball head coach, Aaqib Javed, explained that Fakhar Zaman wasn’t considered for his fitness issues and current form. They have emphasized their decision, being made to ensure that the players return to full fitness before being reselected for the future series.

The upcoming domestic T20 competition may offer a good platform for the batter to prove his worth and make a strong case for his return to the national side. However, it will be interesting to see if he remains in the future plans of the national selectors, as they aim to make their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.