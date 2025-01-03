The preparation for the teams will start for the upcoming edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from the third week of February to the third week of March. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already confirmed that the group games for India will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The defending champions of the event, Pakistan, have been trying to finalize their squad, as their biggest aim is to prepare a balanced line-up considering seven batters, four fast bowlers, one wicket-keeper and three spinners. The captain of the side, Mohammad Rizwan, who had a great time in the new position with series victories in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, is expected to be the sole wicket-keeper of the squad.

The backup wicket-keeper of the Green Brigade, Usman Khan, for their Protea tour, is unlikely to feature in the event. The pace batting is expected to be the same four prolonged fast bowlers, including the left-arm Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, with Mohammad Hasnain eyeing the fourth spot of the Pakistan side.

The three spinners are probably Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem in the squad. Shadab, who retained his Central Contract 2024-25 under the Category C of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), displayed remarkable determination to reclaim his place in the national team.

Pakistan finalize their squad for Champions Trophy 2025 – Reports

The left-arm batter of the side, Fakhar Zaman, has cracked 3492 runs in 81 innings at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of more than 93 with the help of 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries. Along with the batter, Imam-ul-Haq is going to make a return in the side. The left-handed batter had an impressive time in the ODI career with an average of 48.27, having proven his form in the domestic events with 212 runs at 53 in the Champions One-Day Cup and 256 runs at 36.08 in nine encounters for the Lions in the Champions T20 tournament.

Fakhar was not considered for the Pakistan squad during their series down under, in Zimbabwe and South Africa, with the veteran not being able to qualify in the fitness test. Although, he showcased his talent in the Champions T20 Cup with 303 runs at 30.30, thanks to two half-centuries. The middle order of the side in Tests had made notable progress with the addition of Saud Shakeel.

The first game for the Rizwan-led side in the event will be against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, as they will also go through a tri-series at home against the Kiwis and South Africa for the preparation of the eight-team tournament. Their next game will be against India in Dubai before they go back home to face Bangladesh.

The defending champions of the side had a great time in South Africa, becoming the very first team to earn a 0-3 whitewash over the Proteas in their backyard in the 50-over format, and that was possible mainly because of their new left-handed opening batter, Saim Ayub, who nailed two centuries in the first and third game of the series.

The 22-year has already smashed 515 runs in nine ODI innings at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105 with the help of three centuries and one fifty at the best score of unbeaten 113 runs. The pitches in Dubai will be slow in February and Pakistan will have to be careful in that aspect in the event.