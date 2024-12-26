Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan opener, has predicted his four semi-finalists for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule of the Champions Trophy after Pakistan, the hosts, agreed to a hybrid model for the tournament.

From February 19 to March 9, the eight-team competition, which consists of 15 matches, will take place in three locations in Pakistan and Dubai: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Two groups are formed from the eight teams. Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Australia make up Group B, while Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh make up Group A.

The curtain-raiser between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand is set for February 19 in Karachi, while the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is set for February 23 in Dubai. While four matches—including all three of India’s group-stage matches and the first semi-final—will take place in Dubai, Pakistan will host ten games overall.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualifies then it will also be held in Dubai.

Fakhar Zaman chooses India; leaves out Pakistan from his semi-finals prediction

Fakhar Zaman, the opening batsman for Pakistan, has made predictions on the four Champions Trophy semi-finalists. Powerhouses England and Australia were excluded from the race by him. He selected South Africa, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan.

The previous edition of the Champions Trophy was held in 2017 when Pakistan beat India in the final. Fakhar Zaman was named the Player of the Match for scoring a hundred.

Fakhar Zaman was cut from the team and the central contract after the batter supported Babar Azam on Twitter. During the series against England, Fakhar responded to rumors that the selectors would remove the starting batter from the Test squad.

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters

