India ends the year 2024 in the red-ball format in a dodgy manner as they were blown away for a 184-run defeat during the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Overall, they won a few, but quite stunningly, lost their first home red-ball series since 2012/13.

India is now aiming to end the series on a high with a victory in the final red-ball clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to retain the BGT by a 2-2 margin. That will also ensure them, staying alive in the qualification of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, which is going to take place at Lord’s in June 2025.

The pink Test is scheduled to end on January 07, just two weeks before the start of the five-match T20I series for the blue brigade at home against England. That could be a chance to give chances to their youngster and a well-deserved break to the veteran batters, especially the all-format bowlers, who had been in action for nearly three months since the start of the New Zealand series.

India to rest Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma for three ODIs against England

The three-match ODI series will be followed against the Jos Buttler-led side as a preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in the third week of February, where India will be playing all of their games till not being eliminated at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read: “King Is Dead”- Virat Kohli Slammed Brutally By Former RCB Coach During 4th Melbourne Test

This will be a burden on the selectors to keep an eye on the experienced members of the side, who have been playing continuously for a long time. Both Kohli and Rohit have already announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game after the end of the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, which they went on to win.

The most important member of the squad currently for India is their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload will need to be managed by the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Ahmedabad-born has already bowled over 141 overs in long and intense spells, and the aim for the team management will be to keep him fresh for the Champions Trophy. That will surely lead him to be in a break for the three T20Is, but recent reports have claimed that he won’t also be part of the ODI series.

The reports of Sports Tak have noted that the selection committee will take a final call. The 30-year-old is the leading wicket-taker of the BGT 2024-25 with the help of 30 wickets in four games at an average of under 13. Rohit and Kohli have struggled badly with the bat.

Also Read: Travis Head Demanded To Be ‘Slapped With Stringer Punishment’ By Former Opener Before 5th Sydney Test

The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 through the hybrid model. The heat of Dubai is going to affect the fitness of the players, especially in February. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, before the high-voltage game against Bangladesh, two days later.

The first ODI of the bilateral series for India at home against England will begin on February 06 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The following games will be taking place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.