The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced their squad for the first of the two-match Test series at home against South Africa, and by naming Shakib Al Hasan, their veteran all-rounder, they confirm that their former captain of the side would return to the country for the first time since May. He is expected to land in Dhaka on October 17, which offers him three days to prepare for the final game.

On the eve of the Kanpur Test against India three weeks ago, Shakib Al Hasan declared his retirement, wishing the Shere Bangla Test would be his final in the longest format. Having done that, he also touched on how potentially safe he could be coming back home, given the number of Awami League leaders being arrested after their government resigned from power after 15 years.

Bangladesh hasn’t guaranteed the security of the all-rounder, but the interim government confirmed that he is unlikely to be arrested. The selector, Hanna Sarkar, expressed that the all-rounder had been selected after BCB gave the green light.

“Shakib Al Hasan had expressed his desire to play his final Test at home. We also know that this was a government issue and a BCB issue. We sought the BCB’s clearance so when they gave us the green signal that Shakib is available for selection, we picked him.” Sarkar addressed.

Apart from Khaled Ahmed, who was picked for the Kanpur second Test and bowled only four overs, all of the players who toured India and Pakistan have cut this series. Mahmudul Hasan Joy has returned to the squad as the backup opener of Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, who opened in all of those four red-ball games.

Bangladesh pick Shakib Al Hasan among four spin-bowling options

The captain of the side, Najmul Hossain Shanto, is expected to bat at number three or four with Mominul Haque. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have made it to the middle order. There was no uncertainty about Taijul Islam’s selection, who generally gets picked always for the home Test matches.

Outside him and Shakib Al Hasan, the home side will have the services of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan as the two more spinners in the game. Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed are expected to be the first two pacers of the squad, but it would be hard to rule out the pace of Nahid Rana for the Dhaka Test.

Shakib Al Hasan, who has featured on 4609 runs in 71 games at an average of 37.77 and a strike rate of over 60, with the help of 31 half-centuries and five centuries at a best score of 217 in his 17-year-long career of the longest format besides 246 scalps at an average of over 31, shouldering on 19 five-wicket hauls, will look to do his best for one final time.

It will be the first assignment for their new interim coach, Phil Simmons, who joined the squad on Wednesday, a day after their former coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, was removed from the position. The home side is currently seventh on the World Test Championship table, while South Africa is in the fifth position.

The first game will take place on October 21, followed by the second one on October 29 in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Squad For 1st Test vs South Africa

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana