Shivam Dube, who played a huge part in India’s win over the USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, has said that batting on the Nassau Ground pitch was like playing in the Ranji Trophy.

The Chennai Super Kings star found form with a 35-ball 31 in India’s seven-wicket victory over a spirited USA team on Wednesday, propelling them into the event’s Super Eight round. With the Super Eight games, the World Cup would be held entirely in the West Indies.

After being picked to India’s main World Cup squad, Dube scored only 36 runs from five innings in the IPL. His difficulties persisted in the World Cup, as he scored 14 runs, 0 not out, and 3 in three games before eventually providing a calm performance on Wednesday.

“I was struggling with my form and focusing on my process. But here, there was no pressure. All the support staff and coaches backed me and told me, ‘It’s difficult, but you have the ability to hit sixes, so apply it.

I’ve never doubted myself for what I’ve done in the past. I just think that these conditions do not demand what I’ve done at CSK. These conditions require a different approach, so I was batting differently today,” Shivam Dube said after the USA game.

Dube still has a long way to go before completely justifying his selection over another power batter, Rinku Singh, who is in the reserves.

“It felt like Ranji Trophy”- Shivam Dube on batting in New York

Chasing a modest 111, India was beaten to 44/3 on the tough drop-in Nassau pitch. Dube also found it difficult to time the ball, taking six deliveries to open his account. Dube scored an 87-metre six off Corey Anderson in the 15th over after being nine off 15 balls.

“It felt like Ranji Trophy. I don’t think in white ball. Conditions dictate how you want to play here. You have to choose your best shot to hit a six. Today, I was waiting for that opportunity. It’s not easy to come here and start hitting from ball one; you have to take your time,” Shivam Dube admitted.

“Obviously I miss six-hitting at CSK and in India…it’s difficult to bat here in these conditions and in the nets as well. It is definitely better to bowl here, I would have bowled more but was hit for a six and didn’t get opportunity.,” Shivam Dube said.

