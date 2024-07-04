Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has blamed the FIA for the ugly spat between pacer Haris Rauf and a fan in the USA. This occurred after the Pakistan team had been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan lost to USA and India in the Group Stage which dented their NRR, which resulted in their elimination before the Super 8s stage despite wins over Ireland and Canada.

The incident with Haris Rauf occurred as he was out for a stroll in New York with his wife and a fan from a group asked Haris Rauf for a photo. However, Rauf was not happy with how he was interrupted and the fans taunted him about his tournament performance.

Rauf, who picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.73, got into a heated altercation with the fan and almost came to blows with him. Another person restrained him, and his wife held him back, while Rauf yelled at the fan.

In the viral, the viral video, Haris, despite being stopped by his wife, took off his slippers to charge toward the fans, whom he assumed were Indians. However, they clarified that they were from Pakistan.

Fans will face the consequences for misbehavior with Pakistan players- Mohsin Naqvi

In the aftermath, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened legal action against the fan for his behavior towards Haris Rauf.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi issued a scathing remark over Haris Rauf’s incident with a fan, issuing an ultimatum to the latter in a tweet. Naqvi denounced the acts of a fan in the United States who is accused of verbally insulting the Pakistani bowler when he was with his wife.

The PCB director reacted on social media, asking the fan to apologize to Rauf or face legal punishment.

“Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible.” Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

And now as per Pakistan sports journalist Arfa Feroz Zaka, Mohsin Naqvi has blamed FIA, saying that they were behind the fan who misbehaved with Haris Rauf in the USA.

“Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi – “FIA is behind the fan who misbehaved with Haris Rauf in US. Fans will face the consequences incase misbehaved with Pakistan Cricket Team,” The post read.

