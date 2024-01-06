FIR Lodged Against ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Hero Joginder Sharma For Alleged Involvement In Suicide Case

Former India allrounder Joginder Sharma, who is currently serving as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana, has landed in hot water for his alleged involvement in a suicide case. A case has been registered against him and five others after the suicide case in Hisar earlier this month.

The former cricketer shot to fame after his starring role for Team India during the victorious campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. He had bowled the last over in the semifinal as well as the final. In the semifinal, he defended 22 runs against Australia before defending 13 runs against Pakistan in the title-decider. In the same year, he joined the Haryana Police while still an active cricketer.

Talking about the suicide case, the other who have been named in the FIR are identified as Ajayveer, Ishwar Prem, Rajendra Sihag. The police has lodged a complaint for abetment of suicide. On January 1, Pawan, a resident of Hisar, hanged himself over a property dispute. The next day, Pawan’s mother, Sunita, filed a complaint with the police and said that a case related to a property was pending trial in court.

Joginder Sharma denies involvement:

According to a report in India Today, Pawan’s mother has accused all the six men, including Joginder Sharma, of harassing her son, which led to his suicide. The deceased’s family staged a protest with his body as well, demanding that the accused must be arrested under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, Joginder Sharma has denied any involvement in the case, saying: “I am not aware of this case. I neither know nor have ever met Pawan.”

In February last year, Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of cricket as a player. He made his debut for India in 2004 and played four ODIs for the Men in Blue. In T20Is too, he played four games with the final against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup being his last appearance.

Joginder Sharma also plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the first four seasons. In domestic cricket, he played 77 first-class games, 80 List A matches, and 43 T20s for Haryana. His final appearance for Haryana came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017.