The five-time champion in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has revealed the opening of their new international Super Kings Academy in Sydney, Australia. The cutting-edge institution, which is stationed at Cricket Central, 161 Silver Water Road, Sydney Olympic Park, will offer indoor and outdoor training throughout the year.

This innovation marks the third global facility of the successful team, which has already two more previous academies in Dallas in the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The academy is expected to open in September, to provide superb cricket coaching for the young players of both boys and girls. The franchise looks forward to starting its special journey in Australia too.

‘The Super Kings Academy will help groom cricketers’- CSK CEO

The CEO of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) KS Viswanathan has expressed his new experience about the new journey, as they aim to help the young boys and girls to be more prepared in the already strong system in Australia.

‘We are happy to extend our special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008. Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture ad rich cricketing legacy.’ The CSK CEO KS Viswanathan noted. ‘The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country.’

He also shed light on the growth of cricket in the globe and how this new academy will bring more opportunities for the young generation of players.

‘Geographical boundaries are shrinking rapidly in cricket over the last few years. With a presence in India, USA, UK, and now Australia, we have the opportunity to develop the next generation of cricketers through our world-class facilities, strong coaching curriculum, exchange programmers, and more.’ He observed.

Chennai Super Kings have some terrific players from Australia who have a huge contribution to the success of the team. Their former opening batter Mike Hussey is the sixth highest run-getter of the franchise with 2213 runs in 63 innings, at an average of nearly 41, with a strike rate of 123, thanks to his 17 fifties and one century.

Shane Watson was part of the CSK team towards the end of his career, as he notched up 1252 runs in 43 innings at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 136.58, with seven half-centuries and two hundreds.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the face of the franchise, they have lifted five trophies in the history of the league to be the joint most successful franchise of the tournament, along with Mumbai Indians (MI). The 2023 IPL final was quite a close one where they needed 10 runs off the last two overs, and Ravindra Jadeja’s memorable six and four brought a smile to the yellow army.

CSK is also looking for a transition in the team, as Dhoni handed over the captaincy responsibilities to young Ruturaj Gaikwad. This academy, besides helping the young players will attract them to their team in the future.