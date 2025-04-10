Being one of the most popular female professional wrestler of all-time Saraya stays on the IWC headlines, anyway even when she’s not active on TV or competition inside the squared circle. The beginning of spring 2025 further amped up craze around her due to the publication of her memoir alongside the release of her Rulebreakers podcast.

The dual life and career milestone came shortly after Saraya announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling. Despite extending her original 2022 contract for one year, she never resurfaced on AEW programming since last fall, having the belief that she wasn’t genuinely needed in any ongoing or even fresh storylines, which led to the mutual agreement to close out the deal.

Saraya Admittedly Got To Be “Sober With The Help Of WWE” After Hitting Rock Bottom

Saraya expected to be back in WWE fold in time for Evolution II PLE

With that, the speculations started about Saraya possibly heading back to her home in the WWE after multiple years gap. While the chances of this happening are positive, it’s not happening imminently. According to WrestleVotes, fans shouldn’t expect her to appear in WWE, immediately. The pioneer could eventually be back in the fold, this summer given WWE has the all-women Evolution premium live event planned.

“Nothing in the short term,” WrestleVotes explained the possible returning scenario regarding Saraya, “but I’d imagine that once we get to Evolution come July, there’s a decent shot she’s a part of that—if she’s free and clear, which it seems like she is.”

“I’d imagine by the summer she’ll be back. I don’t know if it’ll be full-time, part-time, or just a one-time appearance, but I’d say come Evolution, she’s got a good shot at being there.”

Given the previous updates, WWE Evolution will be back with the second-ever edition on July 5th. Given Saraya’s legacy in the WWE women’s division as a trailblazer, her involvement would be something noteworthy. There’s no update on her upcoming WWE run being a short-term or the beginning of a new chapter but it’s happening, after all.

That being said, Saraya should be stepping back into a WWE ring sooner rather than later this year. However, it may not happen at the Evolution premium live event given she’s away from the squared circle, vested in personal projects like memoir promotion and podcast-hosting sprees. Moreover, the former-Paige also considers Wrestlemania 42 weekend in New Orleans would be a perfect opportunity for her to make a wrestling comeback.