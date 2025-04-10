Starting from the Dynasty pay-per-view event, AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 edition is underway which continues through the weekly episodes of Dynamite and Collision. The lineup for next week’ special Dynamite: Spring BreakThru is also announced and one of the participants of that match might end up winning the cup, eventually.

According to the updates provided by Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful post-show, the most likely scenario of AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 is that the tournament will crown Mercedes Mone as the winner so that she can continue with her gimmick of collecting championships.

As the winner of the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament, she receives a separate championship belt, the fifth in her collection. Plus, this win will also land her in the AEW Women’s World Championship picture as the tourney win essentially hands the winner a future title match opportunity.

The finale of the tournament will be happening at the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 PPV in late May and if Mone wins then she’d have the opportunity to go after the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas.

Mercedes Mone returns to Boston for next AEW Owen hart Cup 2025 match

At AEW Dynasty, the reigning TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Julia Hart to advance in the Women’s AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament in the opening contest. Now, she will be back in action in the next match of the tournament, that’s the semifinals match on next week’s AEW Dynamite Spring Breakthru special.

As announced on last night’s Dynamite, Mone will wrestle in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, next Wednesday, April 16 on AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru edition against the winner of Athena vs. Harley Cameron quarterfinals matchup set for this Saturday’s Collision. If Athena wins then the fans will get to see the much-speculated Athena vs. Mone bout, after all.

Mone made her AEW debut in Boston at the Big Business Dynamite special episode in March 2024 but she wasn’t in action on that night. Therefore, the upcoming AEW Owen hart Cup 2025 match will be the first time that she’d wrestle in Boston since a February 2020 tag team match on WWE SmackDown, where Naomi and Lacey Evans defeated Bayley and herself, then known as Sasha Banks.