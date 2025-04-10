During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, WWE noted that Roman Reigns will compete in his 11th WrestleMania main event match next weekend at WrestleMania 41 while competing in the Triple Threat also featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk on Night One of the premium live event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The internet claims that Roman Reigns currently has 9 WrestleMania main events under his name, with WrestleMania 41 – Night One becoming his 10th WrestleMania main event match.

The general belief is that WWE has counted WrestleMania 31 as two WrestleMania main event matches for The Original Tribal Chief since two headliner matches went down in the final segment after Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank contract cash-in (Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins).

But then again, Michael Cole noted during WrestleMania XL – Night Two, last year, that this was the 9th main event for Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows. After Cole mentioned Wrestlemania 41 will see him in the main event for the 11th time, some people also started to believe that he might get added to the Night Two main event of WrestleMania 41, which is Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE Smackdown: John Cena Advertised For Go-Home Wrestlemania 41 Episode

However, that might not be happening given that Cena will be competing in his final Wrestlemania match, next weekend, and WWE would probably give him a classic singles bout unless he’s not 100% physically fit to be in a one-on-one scenario. That being said, Raw possibly witnessed a stat botch by the WWE production team while counting Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania matches.

Wrestlemania 41: Five Canceled Matches Revealed From Biggest WWE PLE

So last night WWE showed a graphic that said Roman will be participating in his “11th Main Event” Roman currently has 9 Main Events and would make it 10 at Mania 41. Is that a mistake or did they spoil something bigger 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7WK4tx3hJ8 — Nav (@Navtreaks) April 8, 2025

Full list of Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania main event matches

WrestleMania 31 – lost the Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar (Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract in between the original Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns lineup)

WrestleMania 32 – defeated Triple H to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WrestleMania 33 – defeated The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred match

WrestleMania 34 – lost to Brock Lesnar in a Universal Championship match

WrestleMania 37 – defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Universal Championship

WrestleMania 38 – defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Title in the form of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 39 – defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 40 (Night One) – teamed up with The Rock to defeat Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 40 (Night Two) – lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match, ending a historic 1,316-day title reign (Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are the two only superstars to have headlined Wrestlemania on two consecutive nights)