One of the most popular female professional wrestling journalists, Renee Paquette FKA Renee Young in the WWE met the love of her life in Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose in WWE while working together in the WWE. Unlike their contemporary WWE couple, they had a strange and low-key marriage ceremony that anybody would barely be aware of.

Years down the road, Renee Paquette took to Instagram and shared that April 9 marked exactly the eighth anniversary of her tying the knot with her husband & fellow AEW-WWE colleague. Also, for the very first time, we got have a glimpse of their wedding that took place at the backyard of their residence in Las Vegas, fitting enough to a Vegas-kind wedding.

Starting dating during WWE tenure, Renee Paquette’s love affair with the-then Dean Ambrose was kept secret for some time before their wedding in April 2017. The event was talked about during an episode of WWE Talking Smack following Smackdown. Plus, the duo also featured as a couple on the popular reality TV series, Total Divas.

Renee Paquette married Jon Moxley in an overnight planning

The host of that show, E Network once had a conversation with Renee Paquette to have some inside scoops about her marriage to the top AEW Star. During the conversation, she revealed that the event took place overnight with no prior planning. The couple admittedly had a bad day and to make up things, Moxley suggested that they should be married and his ladylove agreed to the proposition.

“Jon and I got married for $500 which included the tip and that was it. We called it a day. I happen to have a white dress hanging in my closet. Same thing we were like, we had a weird bad day. I went up to bed and a bit of a mood. He comes storming up after me. [He was like] ‘We’re gonna get married right now.’ [I was like] ‘Okay, s***, here we go,'” Renee Paquette stated. (quotes courtesy SEScoops)

Back in October 2022, Renee Paquette shared a cozy picture with the four-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion, noting that they had completed nine years together. This essentially hinted that the pair started dating soon after the formerly known Renee Young joined WWE in 2012.