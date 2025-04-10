Former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander AKA Persia Pirotta is having a wonderful time in both her professional and personal life. While being the reigning TNA Digital Media Champion, she’s also currently celebrating her engagement to fellow TNA wrestler, Mance Warner.

Taking to her social media account, last night, Steph De Lander announced that she got engaged to Warner. With no backstory being shared behind the engagement, the current TNA female talent did flaunt her engagement ring while sharing a kiss with Warner. She also announced the commencement of the “forever” journey with Warner.

Making her professional wrestling debut in 2017, Steph De Lander had a run with WWE NXT in 2021-2022 under the name of Persia Pirotta before she was surprisingly released from the contract amid an ongoing romantic angle with Duke Hudson. Upon her release, another former WWE veteran star Matt Cordona formed a mixed tag team with her and upped her fame around the indie circuit.

Later, Steph De Lander joined TNA in February 2023. She became the TNA Digital Media champion in January of this year, her first championship win in any major wrestling promotion this year after announcing that she had acquired the title in a divorce with on-screen husband PCO.

Steph De Lander is the final TNA Digital Media Champion

The same night of the announcement, Mance Warner also officially debuted in TNA Wrestling alongside Steph De Lander, as the new boyfriend of the TNA Digital Media Champion. This was a surprise debut following a controversial series of events, including former champion PCO destroying a replica of the concerned championship belt with a sledgehammer at GCW’s The People vs. GCW event.

I won the title in the divorce. MANCER DE LANDER ERA 🩸 @ThisIsTNA @Beezzzzy pic.twitter.com/6vawBQvFX6 — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 24, 2025

The Digital media title has since been retired by the TNA wrestling promotion. A few days ago, the TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella replaced the belt with the TNA International Championship. As such, Steph De Lander is being recognized as the final Digital media champion by the company.

This comes irrespective of the latest contract situation update of Steph De Lander with TNA. Per the reports of Fightful Select, her contract with the company expired in December and that she still has not signed a new contract with them. The former WWE NXT Superstar also has barely wrestled in the past year, dealing with a neck injury since May.