Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians going forward in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was discussed by Ravi Ashwin on his YouTube channel. Ashwin opined that Rohit Sharma will stay with the MI franchise, despite being replaced as captain in IPL 2024.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians decided to replace Rohit Sharma as MI captain with Hardik Pandya. MI’s decision to replace Rohit as captain elicited varied reactions, with many fans, cricket pundits, and former players expressing disappointment and questioning the franchise’s plan after Pandya failed to meet expectations and unite the team in the IPL 2024.

The MI finished 10th in the rankings this season, with only four wins under Pandya’s captaincy.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), there is much conjecture over Rohit Sharma’s future with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Rumors circulated that Rohit might leave the five-time champions for a new club in the IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma to remain with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025: Ravi Ashwin

Despite speculations of rifts between the team owing to captaincy changes, Ashwin intimated that Rohit’s commitment to the franchise remained steadfast. He predicted that Rohit Sharma would play for MI in IPL 2025 as well and continue with them.

“Even if you think like Rohit, it’s not wrong at all. I don’t want any headache. I have been a captain for India. I have captained Mumbai many times. Even if I am not a captain, I am going to Mumbai happily. If I play for Mumbai, it’s super. I am sure most players are like that. After a stage, money doesn’t matter for some of those players. That’s the thing,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit has become a true icon for the Mumbai Indians. Rohit has played 199 IPL matches in Blue and Gold since joining the team as a promising young player in 2011, earning 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 129.86. He has a century and 34 fifties in 195 innings with MI, with the highest score of 109*.

Rohit had a good IPL 2024 season with the bat, amassing 417 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150. He scored a century and fifty, with the highest score of 105*.

Rohit took MI to their golden period, winning the trophy five times in 10 years and reaching playoffs twice.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Lead Ravichandran Ashwin’s All-time IPL 11; No Hardik Pandya