The veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has picked his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) playing 11. His former captain on the national side and his very first team in the tournament- Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- MS Dhoni- will lead the team.

In the opening position, he has gone with the two superstars of Indian cricket and the league’s history. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, of whom have retired from the shortest format of the game, having won the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America (USA), will open the innings in Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-time IPL playing eleven.

Kohli is the highest run-getter of the tournament with 8004 runs in 244 innings at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97, celebrating 55 half-centuries and eight centuries with a best-of-unbeaten 113-run knock. Rohit is third on the list with 6628 runs in 252 innings at a strike rate of over 130, with 43 fifties and a couple of centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin leaves out Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell in all-time IPL XI

Suresh Raina, the Mr. IPL, who has cracked 5528 runs in 200 innings at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.53, with the help of 39 half-centuries and one century, will bat at number three in the team. Ravichandran Ashwin has gone with Suryakumar Yadav and Ab de Villers in the middle order, followed by captain Dhoni.

Sky’s record of 3594 runs in the IPL with a strike rate of 145.32 in 135 innings also keeps him at a higher stage as per value in the team. Over the years, he has drilled some unbelievable shots around the park. The former South Africa captain, de Villiers, is slotted at number five in the side, as he is the seventh-highest run-scorer of the league, with 5162 runs in 170 innings at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of over 150.

Dhoni, who has won five trophies in the history of the league, will captain the all-time IPL XI of Ravichandran Ashwin. The wicket-keeper batter has smashed 5243 runs in 229 innings, at an average of around 40 with a strike rate of 137.53, with 24 half-centuries will bat at number six, followed by Sunil Narine, who has picked up 180 scalps in 175 innings at an economy rate of 6.73.

Of late, the West Indies left-hander batter has also started to display his quality with the bat in hand at the opening position. He will be supported by the current star of the shortest format, Rashid Khan, who in such a short period, has collected huge fame in the league, capturing 149 wickets at an economy rate of just under seven.

A couple of Indian pacers and the great Sri Lanka fast bowler comprise Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-time IPL XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 181 wickets in 176 innings at an economy of 7.56 in the league’s history will share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, the best all-format bowler across format of the current era. The latter has grabbed 165 wickets in 133 innings at an economy of 7.30.

Lasith Malinga completes the team combination, as he has proved his skills, especially in the death overs with his slow yorkers. The seamer has 170 wickets in 133 innings, enjoying an economy rate of just over seven.

All-time IPL XI of Ravichandran Ashwin

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.