When it comes to the calmness and composed nature of a cricketer, the former wicket-keeper batter and the Indian World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, always comes at the top because of the way he handles the pressure all the time. The successful international captain, who has enjoyed three ICC titles, carries some quality and incredible features in him to earn that success.

But things could have been different if MS Dhoni got angry in the middle of the game. There were moments when he was shoved by Mitchell Johnson during the ODI game against Australia in 2009 or the way he bulldozed the left-arm pacer of the Bangladesh side, Mustafizur Rahman, for coming between his running.

How can one forget that moment when he raised his voice over the middle-order batter of the side, Manish Pandey, who wasn’t paying attention to the veteran batter from the other end during their game in South Africa?

“Y ou are not the foot, I a m”- Mohit Sharma recalls the words of MS Dhoni to Deepak Chahar

The story was from the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when the Yellow Army, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, was facing the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The target was 161, which they were defending in that afternoon. The former CSK pacer, Mohit Sharma, looked back at the significant moment during the contest.

The Indian pacer had an excellent stint in the past with the Super Kings, where he picked up 57 wickets in the first three seasons between 2013 and 2015 and 12 more in 2019. Having played with the batter for a long time, he was all known about the Ranchi-boy’s anger if things didn’t go as he advised.

Mohit wasn’t playing that Punjab game. Deepak Chahar was bowling the death overs in the absence of Dwayne Bravo, who was generalized for the phase of the game. The Rajasthan-born was going through a great season in that edition with 22 wickets, where most of his wickets used to come in the powerplay.

“Deepak Chahar has also received a lot of abuses. He too has a story. In 2019, Deepak was playing, and I was not. The game was in Chennai, and everyone was sweating profusely. He bowled a knuckleball that I think was a full toss or something, which was hit for a four or a six.” The Haryana bowler expressed in a recent video shared on the YouTube channel of ‘2 Sloggers’.

“MS Dhoni bhai told him not to bowl it again. He said, ‘ok Mahi bhai’. After bowling the next 2-3 balls, he bowled the knuckle ball again which this time went over the head of the batter.” Mohit recalled the moment.

Chahar didn’t have a great outing in the game, as he finished with 1/40 in his allotted four overs, including two no-balls and one wide delivery, none of which was making the captain happy at any point.

“Mahi bhai came up to him, kept his arms around Deepak’s shoulder, said a few things to him, and returned. We didn’t know. So when the match was over, we asked what happened. He said, ‘You know what he said?” The current medium pacer from Gujarat Titans addressed.

“He (MS Dhoni) said a few wonderful things (likely abuses), and then he added ‘Bewakoof tu nahi hai, bewakoof main hu (You’re not the fool, I am). So that is a tale we always remember. Now it’s Deepak’s turn and he will be part of that queue. At the same time, Dhoni bhai loves Chahar equally.” Mohit Sharma pointed out.

Luckily, the Chennai side finished with a 22-run win in the contest and eventually ended the tournament with a runner-up trophy, losing the final to Mumbai Indians.