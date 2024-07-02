The former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad has been going through a hard time in the requirement of funds for his medical time, as he had informed the former batter of the national side, Sandeep Patil.

The latter has praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for declaring a huge reward of INR 125 crore, as a gift to the Indian team, including the players, coaching staff, and supporting members for winning the Men’s T20 World Cup after 17 years and ending the ICC trophy drought of the country for 11-years.

The Rohit Sharma-led side got the better of the South African team, in the final of the tournament at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados, where they blew away the opposition for a seven-run win to complete the dream.

Anshuman Gaekwad seeks money for blood cancer treatment

Sandeep Patil has hailed the BCCI for such a healthy prize money reward for the hard work of the player and has also rightly urged them to provide funds to help the ailing former players and head coach of the Indian team, Anshuman Gaekwad.

He has been battling with blood cancer for the last year, and as Patil said he had visited the retired opening batter at the King’s College Hospital in London, where Anshuman Gaekwad informed him about the need for more funds for his treatment at the time.

Patil mentioned that he and Dilip Vengsarkar have reached out to the BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar quite quickly, whereas calls were also been made soon.

‘Anshu (Anshuman Gaekwad) told me that he needs funds for his treatment. Soon, Dilip Vengsarkar and me spoke to BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar.’ Patil expressed in a column on Mid-Day. ‘In fact, our calls were made to Ashish Shelar after seeing Anshu at King’s College Hospital in London.’

Patil is sure of being facilitated in the matter, to save the life of the former Mumbai batter, who has been a huge part of Indian cricket, not just by playing but also by coaching.

‘Ashish Shelar instantly said he would look into ours and other former cricketers’ request for funds. I’m sure he will facilitate this and, at the risk of sounding macabre, save Anshu’s life.’ The 67-year-old remarked. ‘Any cricketer from any country should be helped by his Board, but Anshu’s case must be taken on priority and treated as paramount.’

The 71-year-old Anshuman Gaekwad has featured in 40 Tests for India, where he has collected 1985 runs at an average of around 30, with a couple of centuries and 10 fifties, with a best of 201, in a career that began in 1975 against West Indies and ended against England in 1985, both at the same place- the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When it comes to first-class cricket, Anshuman Gaekwad has blasted 12136 runs in 206 FC games, at an average of around 42, with 34 centuries and 47 fifties, with a best score of 225, in a career that lasted for over 20 years.

He was also part of the India team in the head coach position once between 1997 and 1999 and then in 2000. In the first stint, Sachin Tendulkar was the captain as the team was in a transition mode, while in the last 90s, there were only fixing scandals.

‘I’m no stats man, but I think Sachin Tendulkar was most successful during Anshu’s (Anshuman Gaekwad) term.’ Sandeep Patil noted. ‘Not for a moment I’m suggesting that all those runs came from Anshu’s blade, but he was there when Sachin needed all the moral support to play his natural game and that was to blast away.’

It will be essential for the BCCI to take all the necessary steps and make sure that the veteran gets all the best facilities for his treatment.