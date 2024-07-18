Even though reports have confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be the next T20I captain of the Indian team, it’s still unsure if the captain of the 50-over format, Rohit Sharma will be flying to Sri Lanka for the three-match series. If he doesn’t, KL Rahul is expected to be the captain of the ODI team.

When Virat Kohli stepped down from his 50-over leadership position, it was KL Rahul who led the two-time world champions during the three-match ODI series in South Africa and was handed a 3-0 whitewash, as he struggled for runs with the bat in hand too, having managed only 76 runs in three innings, at an average of 25.33 at a strike rate of 71.69.

Later, when made another trip to the rainbow nation, under his captaincy, the blue brigade went on to win the series by a 2-1 margin, as he made a decent return with 76 runs in two innings, at an average of 38.50.

In 12 ODIs under KL Rahul’s captaincy, India have registered eight wins at a success percentage of 66.67.

‘It’s a no brainer’- Former Karnataka player KL Rahul leading India’s ODI team

When Rishabh Pant was ruled out for about a year with his injury because of the car accident, KL Rahul took the gloves and with time, his keeping skill got better as he started to move in different directions quite easily, besides doing a great job with the gloves against the spinners.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Pops Up Over Hardik Pandya To Become New India T20I Captain

Being a wicket-keeper, he will always have the best view of the field dimensions, making it easy for him to set the field as a captain. Since June 2023, KL Rahul has notched up 834 runs in 18 innings, at an average of 69.50, with a strike rate of 90.95, besides celebrating five half-centuries and a couple of hundreds, with a best score of 111.

For the entire ODI World Cup 2023, the 32-year-old was excellent in the middle order, especially against the spinners, as he looked to smash the bowlers on most occasions, except the final of the tournament. He finished the event as the eighth-highest run-getter, with 452 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76, with a couple of half-centuries and a hundred.

Coming from the injury, KL Rahul looked in great shape too. The former India batter Dodda Ganesh feels that the veteran should be the wicket-keeper and captain of the ODI leg during the team’s Sri Lanka trip.

‘KL Rahul should be the WK and Captain for the ODI leg of the tour of SL. It’s a no brainier.’ The former Karnataka batter wrote on his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter).

‘Why not Iyer? Had a better 50 over the World Cup than KL. Won an IPL trophy as captain.’ A user commented under the post, to which Ganesh has given his reply.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Started Abusing Our Players- Amit Mishra Makes Huge Allegations

‘Guess you watched a different WC.’ The 51-year-old responded.

KL Rahul should be the WK and Captain for the ODI leg of the tour of SL. It’s a no brainier #SLvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) July 17, 2024

After questions were raised on Rahul’s intensity of batting during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was denied a place in the national team’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. However, he is expected to make a return to the ODI squad straightaway.

The newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, as some of the sources have reported, has already informed his choice of players for different formats to the Indian selection committee. The squad announcement for the Sri Lanka trip is expected to be made on Thursday evening.