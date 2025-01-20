The chairman of the selectors, Ajit Agarkar, for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has expressed his disappointment for not picking Karun Nair in their ODI squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 next month, despite the batter’s incredible performance in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25.

However, the selection is slammed by the former wicket-keeper of India, Surinder Khanna, who showed no mercy on the two veterans of the blue brigade, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Nair nailed 779 runs in the seven games at a mind-boggling average of 389.50 with the help of six five centuries during the domestic event.

Khanna claimed that Nair was a bit unlucky for his non-selection, and if he was the chairman of the selectors, then he would have picked him without any doubt.

“I think Karun Nair is a bit unlucky. I wish I was the chairman of selectors. He hit 300 in the test match, and after that, he disappeared. Now, suddenly, the moon has come out again, so that moon should shine for 2-3 years, how many 35-36-year-olds can you have in the team? It’s a one-day format, you require quick movers in the fielding.” The former wicket-keeper of Delhi expressed during an interaction with ANI.

“India’s captain is wea k”- Surinder Khanna on Rohit Sharma

Karun’s only innings under 50 where has been dismissed came during the final of the 50-over event against Karnataka. He made his debut for the national side in 2016 and featured in six Tests and two ODIs with the most notable being the triple-century at home against England.

The veteran has raised questions over the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, where he has labeled the Nagpur-born as a ‘weak’ fielder and reckoned that against Sharma, a batter would easily take two runs if stationed on the boundary line. He also mentioned that Kohli always fields inside the circle for India.

“The captain is also weak. I mean, if you make Rohit Sharma’s field on the boundary, then two runs will be easily taken. Virat Kohli also fields in slips and only does fields inside the circle. Kohli is not making runs in the fielding, he is putting in a lot of effort. The circle. I hope they all get fit mentally and focus and come back to their form.” Surinder Khanna addressed this during the same discussion.

The 68-year-old, however, has lauded the decision of India’s selectors to appoint Shubman Gill as their vice-captain for the Champions Trophy. The youngster, who smashed over 1500 runs in 2023 in the 50-over format for the blue brigade, has been given the extra responsibility.

That also means that Gill would be starting with Rohit in the opening position, with the backup opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, needing to warm the benches in the first few encounters.

“It is a very good and positive development. The new generation who want to take captainship from Rohit Sharma, have been given leadership roles. When Shubman Gill was sent to Zimbabwe as a captain, he went to a couple of places. The youngster has shown promise. Gill has to get his form; that’s the main thing.” Khanna concluded.

India will start their campaign in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20, before they face Pakistan in the most high-anticipated fixture against Pakistan. They will end their tournament in the group stage against New Zealand. All of their games will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).