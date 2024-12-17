The former fast bowler for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ankit Rajpoot, has announced his shocking retirement from Indian cricket at the age of just 31. He was recently part of the Uttar Pradesh side in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

Ankit Rajpoot went wicketless in the first two encounters. The Kanpur-born, since making his debut in the domestic red-ball format, has picked up 248 wickets in 137 innings at an average of around 30 and a strike rate of nearly 58 with the help of 11 four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls. His only ten-wicket haul in the tournament history came in 10/97.

The veteran has also made his presence in 49 innings in the List A format, where he has grabbed 71 wickets at an average of just below 27 and a strike rate of around 35 with an economy of 4.64, shouldering on a couple of four-wicket hauls.

In the case of the shortest format of the game, Ankit Rajpoot has featured in 87 innings, picking up 105 wickets at an average of around 22 and an economy of under eight with a best bowling figure of 5/14 in an innings. He represented the Chennai Super Kings during the 2013 season before moving to Kolkata for the 2016-17 editions.

Ankit Rajpoot hangs his shoes from Indian cricket to end a 12-year career

The right-arm medium pacer was also a member of the Punjab side in 2018-19 before shifting his base to Rajasthan Royals for the 2020 season. Despite being part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in the 2022 season, he didn’t earn a chance to play an encounter.

In his short career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ankit Rajpoot has collected 24 wickets in 29 innings at an average of under 24 and a high economy of just over nine. In a social media post, he shared the news and thanked all the franchises and teams he played for in his career.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from Indian Cricket. My journey from 2009-2024 has been the most wonderful period of my life.” He wrote on his social media platform. “I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for India, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Kanpur Cricket Association, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings 11, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.”

The 31-year-old also thanked the physio, Dr. Saif Naqvi, his coach Shashi (sir), and support staff, who have worked with him in ups and downs to help turn the dream into reality.

“To all my teammates, and coaches, especially thanks to physio Dr. Saif Naqvi, my coach Shashi sir, and support staff; it has been an absolute privilege to play with you all, and I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To all my fans who have supported me through the ups & downs, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all, and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.” Ankit Rajpoot penned it down.

“I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone, and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today.” The Kanpur-born addressed.

Ankit Rajpoot also informed his new journey of exploring the world of cricket and its business role, that he would love to participate in the future in a new and different environment. He ended with wishing his teammates a great journey ahead.