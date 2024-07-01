The former Pakistan player Atiq-uz-Zaman has praised the Indian team, who under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma has gone on to win their second T20 World Cup 2024, against South Africa, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados, where they fell on the right side of the line, thanks to a seven-run victory.

Wishes have poured for the ‘Men in Blue’ on all the social media platforms, as the India flag waves with pride in Barbados. India also blew away Pakistan in this process, during the group stage of the tournament, where the latter couldn’t chase 120, from a position where they needed 48 runs at run-a-ball with eight wickets in hand.

Babar Azam-led side managed only two wins in their four group games, including the opening defeat against the United States of America, and were knocked out before the ‘super eight’ stage of the tournament.

‘Save Pakistan Cricket from the rotten eggs’- Atiq-uz-Zaman

The former Pakistan players have slammed their board and management along with the players, and have advised them to learn something from their neighborhood in how to get reunited with the team.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Praises India’s Progression Under Rohit Sharma In T20 World Cup 2024

Former national team player, Atiq-uz-Zaman has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi to save the future of the national team from rotten eggs.

‘When everyone is honest, selected on merit, play for the badge on the chest, and play to win, they become champions. Rohit Sharma is a class leader.’ The former Pakistan wicket-keeper expressed on his ‘X’ handle, formerly known as Twitter. ‘Dear @TheRealPCB and @MohsinnaqviC42 sahab, save Pakistan cricket from the rotten eggs. Learn from India. Watch their emotions.’

Zaman makes a comparison between the emotions of the Indian and Pakistan players, pointing out that their players always make headlines for getting the captaincy, while their neighbors were in tears after clinching the trophy.

‘Hamarey players Kaptani kai liye rorahai hain. Indian players World Cup jeet kai rorahai hain. Yeah hota hai Jazba.’ The 48-year-old wrote further.

Even after two losses for Pakistan in the group stage of the competition, they didn’t show any intent in their game against Canada, where they needed to come up with some aggression in the small run-chase. In their last game of the same stage against Ireland, chasing a low total, the team suddenly came under pressure, and they almost found themselves short of the target.

In his latest post, the Karachi-born former player has taken a brutal dig towards the coaching system of the national team. Earlier, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi spoke with the team’s head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to congratulate them for the victory.

Dravid, with this assignment, ends the stint as the head coach of the side, whole Kohli and Rohit as taken retirement from this format, along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read: Aiden Markram Stays Secretive About His Bowling Plans For Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

‘Kaash hamaar bhi koi coach is qabil hojai kai us kai liye hamara PM bhi yeah boley.’ Atiq concluded.

Pakistan team has so many changes in their captaincy position, to the lead up to the competition, where they replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi with Babar Azam, and now haven’t got the desired result as well. The management of the board could speak about the future of the T20I career of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, two of Pakistan’s veteran players in this format.

The Asian team is likely to face Bangladesh in a Test series at home, while their next T20I series will be towards the end of the year, in Australia.